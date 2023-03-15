NORTH HUNTINGDON, Pa. – Trailing by five points with over two minutes left in the second quarter, the Berlin Brothersvalley girls basketball team found itself in a precarious situation against Aquinas Academy in Wednesday’s PIAA Class 1A second-round contest at Norwin High School.
The Mountaineers had two starters in foul trouble and seemed to be in danger of the deficit increasing. However, bench reinforcements, defense and senior leaders stepping forward helped the Mountaineers respond by scoring the final nine points of the first half.
Berlin Brothersvalley’s late first-half surge carried into the second half as the Mountaineers put the District 7 runners-up away with a 49-35 victory.
“Recently, our saying right now for us seniors is, ‘This is not our last game,’ ” said Berlin Brothersvalley senior guard Gracyn Sechler, a Seton Hill signee who posted game highs of 19 points and 13 rebounds. “The deficit was there, but in the end, we knew this wasn’t our last game. We wanted to come out and just play our hardest. We picked it up a little bit and we pushed through.”
District 5 champion Berlin Brothersvalley (21-5) won its seventh game in a row and will meet District 9 champ Otto-Eldred, a 49-37 winner over Bishop Guilfoyle Catholic, on Saturday at a site and time to be announced in a quarterfinal.
Berlin’s 9-0 spurt before halftime gave it a 26-22 advantage at halftime. Sechler, who was called for her second foul with seven seconds left in the first quarter, drilled a 3-pointer, knifed in for a layup and made two foul shots during the run.
A putback from senior Jenny Countryman, who added 13 points, gave the Mountaineers firm control heading into the break after Aquinas Academy‘s 9-1 run gave it a 22-17 advantage.
“Just like all year, we have the bench that helps us,” Berlin Brothersvalley coach Rachel Prosser said. “Whatever person we need to step up that night, they can.
“We have good senior leadership, good junior leadership and a great overall chemistry.”
“We just started to push our tempo and started getting into a rhythm,” Sechler said. “Definitely having a lead at halftime helped us come out with confidence during the third quarter.”
Aquinas Academy (17-10) junior guard Emily Fisher netted 10 points.
The Crusaders were held to single-digit scoring in three quarters and finished with 19 turnovers. Aquinas Academy finished the second half 5-for-27 from the floor.
Aquinas Academy, which went 7-for-16 from the foul line, trimmed the deficit down to three twice in the third quarter, but the Mountainers responded with a 5-0 surge, keyed by layups from Countryman and Taylor Hillegass, late to lead 37-29 after the third.
“We have to stay level-headed,” Countryman said. “We’re normally very level-headed. We rely on our teammates and we just work together overall.
“We always remind ourselves to stay calm, don’t get too nervous or energetic when things aren’t going our way.”
Aquinas Academy, which lost 42-41 in overtime to Berlin in the 2022 PIAA first round, pulled within 37-31 after missing each of its first five field-goals attempts in the fourth quarter. Sechler provided a 5-0 personal run as Berlin Brothersvalley led 42-31.
The Mountaineers methodically put the Crusaders away down the stretch, making 9 of its final 10 foul shots to finish 17-for-22 from the stripe.
Relying on one of their program staples helped the Mountaineers reach the quarterfinals for the first time since 2019 when they earned gold.
“We were a little bit uptight in the first half,” Prosser said. “I think we loosened up and played more of our game in the second half. Our defense was there the whole time.”
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
