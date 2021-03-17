BROOKVILLE – Chestnut Ridge Lions basketball coach Don Ellis was left shaking his head after his team’s season-ending 68-58 loss to Brookville in the District 5-8-9 Class 3A subregional championship game.
Up eight points and going to the line after a technical foul was called on the Brookville Raiders’ top player, Jace Miner, late in the third quarter, things got really weird.
In a confusing sequence that started near the scorer’s table and Lions bench area, the Lions were whistled for a technical foul themselves for a player entering the floor without being beckoned by an official.
“It changed the momentum of the game,” Ellis said. “It was a terrible call, a call that wasn’t needed. It was a call the other coach complained about and they were out there for 10 minutes. Both referees and the scorer’s table said both kids could go into the game. And that was the interpretation from our players.
“We’re not sure what happened. (The officials) had a meeting out there and we had to live with it. I was very unhappy with it and that was the only thing I was unhappy about the whole game. It just knocked the wind right (out) of us. … They should’ve had a referee at the scorer’s table, but there wasn’t.
“They told Matt (Whysong) to go in and Lucas (Nicodemus) to go in, and then, the next thing I know, we’re going to get a technical.”
So, instead of the Lions leading by 10 and possession of the ball after Matt Whysong hit the techs, the Raiders got their shots, made them and got the ball since high school rules use sequential timing on who gets possession.
And as it turns out, Danny Lauer’s two free throws at the 1:53 mark of the third started a Raiders’ 17-3 run that gave Brookville a 48-44 lead with 6:21 left in the fourth frame.
From there, the Raiders pulled away as Miner, a Wichita State baseball recruit, was unstoppable, slashing and driving his way for 16 of his game-high 27 points in the fourth on 7-for-7 shooting. He actually made his final nine shots from the floor starting in the third.
“I thought we were good the whole game, and (the technical) changed the momentum of the game, and the defense got the spark they needed, and we have to live with it,” Ellis said. “They got the momentum, picked their defense up and we started playing more one-on-one, didn’t pass and cut and sort of went into a daze after the technicals.
“I’m proud of our kids. They fought their rear ends off and that’s a tough team over there.
“With (Miner), once he started to get into the paint, he was just too quick for us. He’s a super athlete, one of the quickest kids I’ve seen on a basketball court, so he deserves a lot of credit and their team deserves credit.”
Whysong led the Lions (12-7) with 24 points while his freshman brother, Nate, added 14 points. Luke Mickle finished with 10 points. The Lions were 19-for-50 from the floor, including 3-for-19 from beyond the 3-point line.
The Lions led 13-11 after the first quarter and after nine lead changes, the score stood at 28-28 at halftime as the Lions, with an effective extended 1-2-2 half-court zone defense that limited the Raiders (21-2) to just 10-for-29 shooting with nine turnovers.
The Lions then started the third quarter hot, running out to an 11-3 run that was capped by Matt Whysong’s two technical free throws after Miner was whistled for the technical at the 1:53 mark.
But from there, the technical foul for entering the court without being called on by an official – it’s not a violation to play with less than five players on the court, but it is when one enters the court without being called on to the floor – jump-started the Raiders’ comeback.
