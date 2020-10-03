A standout effort by junior running back Logan Kent helped Conemaugh Valley earn a third win in four games as the Blue Jays defeated visiting Blacklick Valley 43-27 Saturday at Thomas Yewcic Stadium.
Kent rushed for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries to pace an offense that generated 353 of the Blue Jays' 458 total yards on the ground. Conemaugh Valley quarterback Noah Heltzel added a pair of touchdown passes while completing 5 of 10 passes for 82 yards.
"Our offense was cranking right from the start today," said Conemaugh Valley coach Matt Kent. "Our line did a great job.
"We took what their defense was giving us. They had to make a decision to either stop the run or stop the pass, and we had success at both today, depending on the situation."
The Vikings (0-4) remained winless on the season. But after falling behind by as many as 27 points in the third quarter, Blacklick battled back to make it a two-possession game early in the fourth quarter behind senior quarterback Jack Wurm.
Wurm completed 17 of 28 passes for 184 yards and two touchdowns, and also rushed for two other scores.
"You can't start off slow against a good team like we did," Viking coach Rich Price said. "We challenged our guys at halftime, and they really answered the bell in the second half, especially offensively."
Conemaugh Valley capitalized on a couple of short fields on its first two scoring drives. On Blacklick Valley's initial possession, the Vikings faced fourth down at their own 28 and were forced to punt. However, as Cody Willliams attempted a rugby-style boot, he was unable to avoid the Blue Jay rush to get the kick away and was forced out of bounds at his own 26.
Kent took it to the end zone on the next play to put Conemaugh Valley on the board at the 6:35 mark of the first quarter, but the extra point try was blocked, holding the margin at 6-0.
On the ensuing Vikings possession, Justin Mitchell recovered a fumble to give the Blue Jays the ball at the Blacklick Valley 41. A 31-yard sprint by Kent gave Conemaugh Valley a first-and-goal, and on fourth down, quarterback Noah Heltzel rolled right and hit Nick Heltzel for a 2-yard touchdown. Noah Heltzel added the extra point.
Blacklick Valley trimmed that lead early in the second quarter, as a 21-yard run by Williams keyed a 7-play scoring drive capped off by Wurm's 3-yard keeper. Brayden Brown hit Williams for the conversion to pull the Vikings within 13-8.
The Jays answered quickly, as consecutive completions by Noah Heltzel of 37 yards to Nick Heltzel and 27 yards to Mitchell set up Kent's 4-yard touchdown run. Kent's conversion reception then put Conemaugh Valley back up by 13 at the 8:12 mark.
Conemaugh Valley converted another Viking turnover into points before the break, as Matt Jasper picked off Wurm at the Blue Jay 42 on the ensuing series. Kent's 29-yard bolt subsequently gave his team a first-and-goal, and Noah Heltzel followed with a 3-yard touchdown strike to tight end Bruce Moore to give the Blue Jays a 27-8 halftime lead.
The Vikings came out strong to start the third quarter, as a 30-yard hook-and-lateral play from Wurm to Kolten Szymusiak to Josh Hessler put Blacklick Valley in the red zone. The Vikings later faced fourth-and-goal at the one, but the Blue Jays defense stuffed fullback Josh Little short of the end zone to complete the goal-line stand.
Conemaugh Valley marched the length of the field, as Kent carried three times for 86 yards on the 99-yard drive, which he finished with a 30-yard touchdown run at the 5:08 mark of the third. Noah Heltzel hit Moore for the conversion to make it 35-8.
Blacklick Valley chipped away at that deficit after capitalizing on a pair of Blue Jays turnovers late in the third and early in the fourth. "We got a little lackadaisical," coach Kent said.
The Vikings recovered a fumble at the Blue Jay 40, and four plays later Wurm fired a 27-yard scoring pass to Ashton Younkin as the third quarter came to a close.
The Blue Jays fumbled again on the third play of the ensuing possession, and the Vikings took over at the Conemaugh Valley 26. Wurm needed just one play to answer as he found Williams in the back of the end zone, and Williams added the extra point to pull his team within 35-21 with 10:57 remaining.
"Jack Wurm made some nice reads, and our receivers ran some good routes," Price said.
Conemaugh Valley was pinned deep at its own 7 after a penalty on the kickoff return, but the Vikings' momentum was thwarted thanks to two big plays by Kent. A 45-yard run moved the ball into Viking territory, and two plays later he found the end zone for the fourth time on a 30-yard run. Mitchell's conversion reception made it 43-21 with just over nine minutes left.
Wurm later completed 4 of 5 passes for 31 yards on a 10-play drive that he capped off with a 1-yard touchdown run to set the eventual final.
The Vikings will host Conemaugh Township on Friday night, while Conemaugh Valley hosts Meyersdale next Saturday afternoon.
