KITTANNING, Pa. – Matched up with Kennedy Catholic for the third consecutive year in the state playoffs, it was going to be another uphill battle for the Shanksville-Stonycreek girls basketball team in the second round of the PIAA Class 1A tournament.
The Golden Eagles' combination of size, skill and depth proved to be too much for the Vikings as they fell 55-29 on Saturday afternoon at Armstrong High School.
“Our defense the entire season has been our mantra,” Kennedy Catholic coach Justin Magestro said. “We hang our hat on that. We feel that if we defend, we’ll have a chance in any game that we’re in.”
Senior Bellah DiNardo scored a game-high 15 points for Kennedy Catholic. Paris Gilmore added 11 points, and Monique Vincent and Layke Fields each provided 10.
The District 10 champion Golden Eagles will meet District 9 No. 2 seed Otto-Eldred in the PIAA quarterfinals on Wednesday.
While the loss stings, it does not undermine what Shanksville-Stonycreek’s program, and more specifically the seniors, have accomplished over the past four seasons.
“When you have good talent, they make you look smart,” said Shanksville coach Robert Snyder, who has coached the girls team the past two seasons. “This group of seniors, they probably have the most wins (for a girls graduating class at Shanksville-Stonycreek) in a four-year span. If not, they’re close – three district titles and a final four appearance.”
After trailing 11-5 at the end of the first quarter, a 5-0 run by Josie Snyder, who scored a team-high 12 points, in the opening two minutes of the second cut Kennedy Catholic’s lead to one at 11-10.
From there, it was all Kennedy Catholic (23-2) as it strung together a 20-0 run that spanned well over 10 minutes of game time.
Josie Snyder broke it up with a 3-pointer at the 3:35 mark of the third quarter to make it 31-13.
Frostburg State signee Rylee Snyder, who was limited to just five points, scored her first point at the free-throw line with just over six minutes left in the fourth.
The District 5 champs turned it over nine times in the first half, with several of those leading directly to fast-break layups by Gilmore.
“I really wasn’t too disappointed with our defense,” Coach Snyder said of the pressure put on by Kennedy Catholic. “It was our offense, but that’s due to their defense. They were relentless. I thought they had an excellent game plan on how they defended Josie and Rylee. They were just deeper, and there’s no weaknesses on that team.”
In addition to totaling at least 19 wins in each of their four seasons, the seniors (Josie Snyder, Rylee Snyder, Salsgiver and Sam Creamer) were part of a team that advanced to the PIAA semifinals in 2019.
The following year as sophomores, that quartet helped snap a 40-plus year district championship drought. Since then, the Vikings have three-peated as District 5 Class 1A champions.
“It’s awesome. Even though we lost, it’s just still crazy to see how much we’ve accomplished with how little our school is,” Rylee Snyder said when reminiscing on everything she and her teammates have done. “We have five girls who play continuously. That’s just crazy.”
With his daughter Josie and niece Rylee graduating, all signs point toward Saturday being the last time Coach Snyder will lead the Vikings.
After being the head coach of both basketball programs at Shanksville, he said he’s appreciative of the experience.
“I’m just thankful to have had the opportunity to be with the boys and girls,” Coach Snyder said. “They touched my heart a lot. These kids, I’ll never forget them, honestly.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.