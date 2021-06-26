Bo and Keegan Bassett

Bo (left) and Keegan (right) Bassett each won gold medals at USA Wrestling Preseason Nationals on Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, in Des Moines, Iowa.

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. – Ranger Pride Wrestling’s Keegan Bassett won freestyle and Greco-Roman championships at Kids Nationals while Tommy Verrette captured a Greco title and finished second in freestyle. Teammate Owen McMullen won silver in both styles.

Wrestling in the 12-and-younger division, Bassett went 4-0 in Greco-Roman with three technical falls and a pin over another Pennsylvania competitor, Caden Yanarella, in the 86-pound final on Friday.

Bassett’s toughest test of the weekend came in Saturday’s freestyle competition, as he edged Maryland’s Nathan Matthias 7-6 in the semifinal round before steamrolling Tennessee’s Dylan Villers by a 16-3 score in the championship bout.

Verrette won all four of his Greco-Roman bouts by technical fall, including a 10-0 victory over Wisconsin’s Colton Weller in the 110-pound championship in the 14-and-younger division. In freestyle, Verrette won his first three bouts before falling 6-3 to Ohio’s JayVeon Clinton.

McMullen was 2-1 at 149 pounds in the 14-and-younger age group, as he lost by fall to Minnesota’s John Murphy in the championship round before beating California’s Mikel Davi Uyemura 9-1 in a true second bout. Murphy, who was a double champion, beat McMullen 16-12 in the freestyle semifinals. McMullen, who was 5-1 in freestyle, beat Colorado’s Evan Perez 17-6 in a true second match.

