The ribbon-cutting and grand-opening ceremonies are out of the way.
Now, Kastle Boxing at Big Dawg Built is ready to host an amateur boxing card.
A total of 14 bouts are scheduled for Saturday’s inaugural event at the newly built facility at 106 Fairfield Ave. in Johnstown. Kastle Boxing is a USA Boxing-registered team focused on competitive boxing and fitness for amateurs and professionals.
“This has been a little over a year in planning and development,” said Brock Kull, head trainer and adviser of Kastle Boxing. “We built the new building because we had to expand.
“We had so many people coming to us that we needed more space.
“Tony Penna Jr. (Big Dawg Built facility owner) was looking for a partner,” Kull said. “The location down in the West End was perfect.”
Kull said the 14-bout amateur card will include 10 fights involving Kastle Boxing representatives.
Tresean “Trigger” Wiggins, the 10th-ranked World Boxing Association (WBA) welterweight champion trained by Kull, is scheduled to appear at Saturday’s event to greet fans and pose for photographs.
The new boxing gym was constructed on the site of Big Dawg Built, an established indoor elite training facility that works with athletes throughout the region.
“There were two buildings there, the main building, and there is one that at one time was a pizza shop,” Kull said.
“That is now our weight room and fitness room.
“Tony (Penna) built a 40-foot-by-40-foot building just for us. It’s fantastic. It’s got tall ceilings so we were able to put a full-size ring in there.
“The boxers can get the experience of a full-sized ring for competition while they’re at practice.”
Penna also is the City of Johnstown recreation director and a long-time area scholastic football coach who currently is at Conemaugh Township High School.
The community-minded Penna said he saw a win-win in the expansion at his facility.
“It’s a no-brainer. I’ve known Brock Kull for a long time and I’m familiar with their organization since the start of it,” Penna said. “It’s a perfect fit. We were already expanding, but we didn’t have set plans.
“It’s their culture that’s amazing,” he added. “We have people from all walks of life, guys and girls, a great mix. The culture Brock and his people have created – I’ve even joined – it’s so healthy and so good. You get to see everyone interact and it’s positive.”
Kastle Boxing had been working out of a gym on Lincoln Street from 2014 to May 2021, when the organization teamed with Big Dawg Built, Kull said.
Kastle Boxing used a temporary space while the new building was being planned and constructed.
Boxing fans will see the finished product on Saturday.
“Every piece of equipment we were able to bring in has a specific function,” Kull said. “It’s not just a bunch of heavy bags hanging on a chain.”
Kull said the number of boxers and people working to get in shape has increased dramatically in recent years.
“We’re nearing 100 boxers right now,” Kull said. “It’s been incredible.
That’s not all competitive boxers.
“Some people are there for fitness. Others are there for camaraderie. Others want to build confidence and learn self-defense.”
For information about tickets to Saturday’s event, call 814-244-8021 or message Kastle Boxing on Facebook or Instagram.
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
