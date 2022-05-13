JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Central Cambria junior Kami Kamzik has established herself as a leader both on and off the field for her Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference and District 6 power squad.
While being one of the top hitters for the Red Devils this season, Central Cambria’s ace in the circle turned in another dominant performance against conference foe Richland.
Kamzik tossed a complete game, while recording two hits, including a home run at the plate, as the Red Devils squeaked out a 4-2 victory over the Rams on Friday afternoon.
“We did everything we needed to do, when we needed to do it,” Central Cambria coach Steve Ruddek said. “I couldn’t be more proud of these girls. We’ve been struggling a bit, trying to put hits together, but today, we got the hits when we needed them. Kami pitched phenomenal on top of that, and we overall just played a great game.”
With the contest knotted at 1-all through four innings, Richland recorded two quick outs to open Central Cambria’s half of the fifth.
Aubrey Ruddek then stroked a single for the Red Devils, and Kamzik, a Notre Dame commit, followed with a two-run opposite field home run to put Central Cambria ahead, in what would prove to be the game-winning tallies.
“My bat has been struggling a little bit lately, and that definitely brought my confidence back up,” Kamzik said of the home run. “I was just focusing on getting a base hit, not swinging for the fence. I just got a solid swing on the ball.”
The Red Devils (15-3) added one more run in the fifth when Olivia Janosik doubled and was brought home by a Mia Ruddek single.
Richland cut into its three-run deficit after Kendal Wadsworth, who topped the Rams with two hits, recorded an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth to set the eventual final.
The Rams had multiple opportunities throughout the contest to score but were unable to capitalize, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving six runners on base.
“You got to have hits in clusters,” said Richland coach Dicky Burke, who filled in for John Ahlborn. “You get people on base and you move runners, that’s how you score. Unfortunately, we weren’t able to come through in those situations, and that was the big difference today. We also faced a very tough pitcher on top of it.”
Kamzik threw seven strong innings for the Red Devils, scattering seven hits while racking up 13 strikeouts and did not allow a walk.
She was able to help keep the Rams lineup in check by mixing in multiple off-speed pitches, even retiring seven consecutive batters between the second and fifth innings.
“I was really working on my changeup today,” Kamzik said.
“That was my main focus.
“Practicing it really helps with my off-speed and movement, and most importantly, it keeps them off balance.”
Wadsworth took the loss for the Rams after also going the distance, throwing seven innings, allowing four runs (three earned) on six hits while striking out six.
Richland (9-5) currently ranks No. 10 in the District 6 Class 3A standings and has one game remaining against Greater Johnstown on Monday. If all goes right, the Rams could crack the top eight and advance to the postseason.
“Hopefully, if we get the victory and get enough points, plus other teams help us, we should be able to get a spot,” Burke said. “We have our work cut out for us, but all we can do is play ball and control what we can control.”
Central Cambria remains in the postseason mix, still sitting in the No. 5 position after its victory.
The Red Devils face Bishop Carroll on Monday in their last regular-season contest.
“We’re just going to do our best to get ready for this playoff stretch,” Coach Ruddek said.
“Hopefully we can keep bringing these bats, gloves and this spirit and energy we had for this game.”
