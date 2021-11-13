ALEXANDRIA – The Conemaugh Valley football team found every way possible to keep up with the Juniata Valley Green Hornets.
The eighth-seeded Blue Jays, though, were burned by penalties and burned by a key turnover as they fell to the top seeded Hornets, 29-12, Friday night in the District 6 Class 1A quarterfinals at A.R. Simkins Memorial Field.
The loss brings the Blue Jays season to a halt at 6-6, their second as part of their co-op with Ferndale.
“Our kids busted our butts. We were smaller than them, not as many kids as them, but went out there and pushed them around this field,” Blue Jays coach Matt Kent said. “Hats off to Juniata Valley, they’re a well-coached team.”
The Blue Jays managed to control the time of possession for much of the first half running 42 plays to the Green Hornets’ 16.
Juniata Valley made its opportunities count as Lambert Palmer launched an 83-yard pass on the Green Hornets’ second play of the game to go up 7-0 with 2:11 in the opening frame.
The second quarter was back-and-fourth as Nick Heltzel got the Jays on the board on a 3-yard draw to cut the deficit to 7-6 after a missed two-point conversion.
“It’s playoff football,” Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser said. “They’re not all going to be Picassos. They’re going to fight hard, I think it looks pretty doggone pretty. That’s a really good football team we played.
“They were well-coached, they we were well-disciplined. What can I say?”
The Hornets went back to the air again later in the quarter on a 73-yard run from Jake Johnson to make it 15-12 at the half after Noah Heltzel came up with a 49-yard interception return.
It took until late in the fourth when Johnson came up with a scoop-and-score from 16 yards out to make it 29-12.
“I have to give our second and third groups a lot of credit,” Musser said. “This week at practice, they really challenged us.
“They tried to do the best they could to replicate (the speed of Conemaugh Valley). You obviously can’t with the speed of Kent and the Heltzel boys. It paid off there because they didn’t get into the end zone.”
The loss brings the end of the line for a senior class who will finish their final season 6-6.
Coach Kent is appreciative of their efforts and hopes they helped set the tempo for the future.
“They worked their tails off,” he said. “They paved the way to show the younger group of guys what it takes to win, how hard you got to work in the weight room in the offseason. Hopefully, we can just keep calibrating on what they did. We don’t rebuild, we reload.”
He is also proud of how the co-op has worked with Ferndale as it finished its second season.
“The co-op has been amazing,” he said. “It helps us out, and it helps them out. They still get to play football, gives us more people to choose from.
“Kids have to battle for positions. It’s nice to have that battle in practice going on. The co-op is awesome. That’s why you see a lot of schools go that route. It stinks that you have to go that route, but it works.”
Juniata Valley will host Portage in the District 6 Class 1A semifinals next week. The Mustangs survived a 33-31 scare against West Shamokin.
