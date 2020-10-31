PORTAGE - Mistakes in all phases of the game proved to be fatal for the Portage football team Saturday night.
Despite holding a slim one-point lead in the first quarter against Juniata Valley in the District 6 Class A quarterfinals, numerous turnovers in the second stanza quickly set the Mustangs behind.
The Hornets recorded three touchdowns and two safeties in the second quarter to eliminate Portage, 43-7.
“(Juniata Valley) wore us down,” Portage coach Marty Slanoc said. “They have some good skill athletes, and they outmatched us in some places. We tried to hang in, and it just really went downhill.”
A blocked punt by Juniata Valley defensive end Daniel Wagner started an onslaught of scoring in the second quarter. The block translated into a 45-yard touchdown run by Jayce Rand. With Portage backed into its own goal line to open the second quarter, Wagner tackled Mustangs running back Scott Berardinelli in the end zone for the first of two safeties in the second quarter.
Wagner made the tackle on both safeties and totaled five tackles for loss.
“We knew (Portage was) going to come out low and hard,” Wagner said. “They started hitting us quick and often, and we had to do the same thing. We knew that to win this game, it was going to be a non-stop battle. We had to play hard in all four quarters to win this game.”
Gabe Brower scored on rushing touchdowns of 3 and 1 yard, respectively, and capped off a scoring-laden first half of football with a 16-yard pick-six as the Hornets led 37-7 at the half.
“It was a tough second quarter,” Slanoc said. “We were hanging in, and (Juniata Valley) made some plays. You have to give them credit. We made some mistakes that they capitalized on.”
Juniata Valley (6-2) kept Portage off-balanced throughout the evening, forcing six total turnovers.
The Hornets continually mixed up the defense, with their front seven constantly shifting and rotating pre-snap to keep the Mustangs guessing.
“It's all about pressure,” Juniata Valley coach Bill Musser said. “Football players are creatures of habit and creatures of routine. We want to break that habit and put a little stress on them. If it breaks that habit, that gives us a half-second advantage.”
Portage (4-3) rushed for 109 yards, though it did display flashes of the offense breaking through with a 70-yard passing connection between Andrew Miko and Payton Zatek that set up an 8-yard touchdown connection to Preston Rainey.
Portage was only able to muster four first downs, and it continued to turn the ball over as it tried to take gambles to get back into the game.
Landon Reed solidified the final score with a 49-yard scoop-and-score in the opening seconds of the fourth quarter.
“We just felt that if we could get some pressure on them, we could force a mistake here or there,” Musser said. (Portage is) a good team. They’re going to be really good in the next couple years. We just wanted to put some pressure on them and see what would happen.”
The Mustangs will travel to Meyersdale on Friday for a regular-season contest, though the team is nursing injuries to several impact players. Unsure of what the future holds beyond next week, the Mustangs are putting all of their stock into the Red Raiders.
“It’s really weird. We’ve never been in that scenario,” Slanoc said of being eliminated from the playoffs and still having another game to play. “We’re going to see how we rebound and recover from this, and we’re going to go down there and play the game for the love of it. You never know when your last opportunity will come about.”
