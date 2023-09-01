ALEXANDRIA, Pa. – North Star’s first meeting with Juniata Valley was one to remember. Both teams had five turnovers and they combined for 23 penalties resulting in losses of 156 yards.
This one certainly could have gone either way at a number of different points in the game. In the end it was the Juniata Valley defense making the big plays with a pair of interception returns for touchdowns and the Green Hornets got by the Cougars 21-20.
“Any one of a bunch of plays could have been the difference tonight,” North Star coach Bob Landis said. “A tight football game like that one, a multitude of plays could have been the difference. They made one more play than we did.”
Juniata Valley put as much pressure on an opposing quarterback as anyone could ask for. The Green Hornets forced Ethan Yoder to scramble on nearly every pass play.
The defensive front for the Green Hornets stopped anything from happening in the running game for North Star (1-1). The Cougars had minus-34 yards on the ground.
Yoder threw for 222 yards in the first half. He finished the game 11 of 33 for 258 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.
North Star converted two long plays for first downs to start the game, but Juniata Valley got the ball back. Levi Thompson got the drive going with an 18-yard run on a reverse. On third-and-6, Jett Rand threw to Lucas Dick for a 29-yard touchdown. Thompson’s kick made it 7-0.
Just before the end of the first quarter the Green Hornets scored again. North Star was put on its own one after a punt. Adrian Prough picked off Yoder’s pass and ran 10 yards to the end zone.
North Star hit a bomb on the second play of the second quarter. Yoder tossed the ball to a wide-open Garrett Tunstall for a 70-yard touchdown. That made it a 14-7 game.
That was the score at halftime as well. The Green Hornets lost two fumbles in the second quarter, but also got an interception from Andrew Clark. Tunstall intercepted Rand with 10 seconds left before halftime.
North Star’s defense tied the game early in the third when Ethan Smith grabbed Rand’s pass and went 69 yards for a touchdown.
The Cougars took the lead after a bad snap on a punt by Juniata Valley. Yoder scored on a 10-yard run, but the point after was missed, leaving the score at 20-14.
Zach Dick blocked a North Star punt in the fourth quarter, but Juniata Valley then lost a fumble.
Yoder was forced to run after a bad snap and his throw was intercepted by Lucas Dick and returned six yards for another defensive score. Thompson gave the Green Hornets a 21-20 lead with 8:47 left to play.
North Star fumbled the ball back to the Hornets. Thompson tried a 34-yard field goal but his kick went straight into the line.
The Cougars then had a pass tipped in the secondary and Connor Robinson got the interception.
After North Star turned the ball over on downs, the Green Hornets took four kneel-downs, giving the Cougars possession with 26 seconds remaining.
North Star was on its own 30 and tossed four incomplete passes ended the game.
“We laid our hearts on the line tonight. Our guys fought, especially in the second half. It’s going to hurt but we’ll bounce back,” remarked Landis.
The Green Hornets (2-0) only had 142 yards of total offense. Ethan Eller had six receptions for 56 yards for the Cougars (1-1).
The Cougars head to Meyersdale next week.
