LORETTO, Pa. – That run Forest Hills pushed across in the top of the sixth inning against previously untouchable Fordham-bound lefty Liz Gaisior to break a scoreless game with second-seeded Juniata might have been, paradoxically, too much of a good thing for the Rangers and simultaneously not enough.
“Whenever we scored that run, I think (our focus) came down a little bit, because we thought, ‘We’re ahead. We’re OK.’ We definitely needed some insurance,” Rangers sophomore pitcher Avery Smiach said.
“We fell short. We had times when we could get things done, but we managed to not be able to do it. It just was not in our favor.”
Juniata took advantage of the erg of life it had left, scoring a run in the bottom of the frame to force extra innings and winning it in the eighth – with just one hit over those final three innings – to deny the Rangers their first District 6 softball championship, 2-1, in the Class 3A final on Thursday afternoon at St. Francis University’s Red Flash Softball Field.
“It was a high-intensity game,” Forest Hills coach Krista Hershberger said. "I told them we have to keep doing all the things that we do. I said, 'We can’t let our nerves, we can’t let excitement take over.' We had an opportunity there. We got a run on her, and that was huge. I thought we were going to hold them off. I think the emotions could have gotten us a little bit. We were just too pumped.”
Both teams still advance to the PIAA tournament. The first round Monday will have the Rangers at District 3 champion Upper Dauphin, which edged Juniata for the Tri-Valley Athletic Association title.
Forest Hills (18-4) had a 1-0 lead going to the bottom of the sixth after Mylee Gdula’s bloop to right took a topspin bounce past the right fielder and toward the foul line for a triple.
Smiach, who bunted expertly for a single one batter prior, scored easily. It was the first run Gaisior had allowed in three District 6 tournament games.
“I stepped out and took it that way," Gdula said. "Their pitcher was very good. I guess I could have went home (and tried to score an inside-the-park home run), but, whatever.”
It looked like it might not matter, that fate might be shining on the Rangers, who, just a half-inning earlier, got out of trouble in the most unconventional way.
With runners on second and third and two outs, Smiach walked Gaisior, with Ball 4 sailing over the catcher’s head. The pitch ricocheted back to Gdula, though, who tossed back to Smiach covering the plate before Ava Lauver could try to score.
Smiach spied Regan Lowery too far off second base, though, and threw behind her for the inning-ending out.
Juniata (22-3) managed to get on the board the next time the Indians came to the plate, without the benefit of a hit, however, when Alexea Frontz, who’d walked, moved to second when Savannah Marshall was hit by a pitch and reached third on a wild pitch, knocked the ball out of Gdula’s mitt after Morgan Gdula’s throw home from shortstop on a groundball had beaten her to the plate.
With two strikeouts in her first two plate appearances against Smiach, Frontz then turned out to be the hero. She led off the Indians eighth by slicing a triple into the right-field corner. Marshall subsequently grounded to third and Frontz was looked back, but then raced home with the deciding run after Aislinn Myers’ throw across the diamond was wide.
“She (Smiach) was throwing pretty hard,” Frontz said of her triple, one of just three hits the Indians managed off Smiach. "I was just like, ‘If you touch it, it’ll go pretty far.’ I just got my barrel on the ball."
There were only seven hits total – Smiach had two for the Rangers, who got one apiece from each of the Gdulas.
Nearing 800 career strikeouts, Gaisior has been particularly dominant over the past three weeks. Her 19 strikeouts against Forest Hills, which played in its first district title game since 2004, put her at 53 in the district playoffs.
“The difference is my mindset,” Gaisior said. “I’m becoming more relaxed during the games. I’m focusing more on one pitch at a time. I’m really trying to trust my defense.
“I can’t lie, though. I was a little bit stressed (after Forest Hills scored).”
Smiach continued her ascendance in almost matching Gaisior pitch for pitch, fanning 10 and just missing three straight shutouts in the playoffs.
“Avery’s awesome,” Mylee Gdula said.
Through four innings of the pitchers’ duel, the only runner to reach second base was Forest Hills’ Ana Spangler, who walked and was bunted into scoring position in the second.
The youthful Rangers, with just three seniors, are hoping to use the experience against Juniata to their advantage in the state tournament.
“I just know,” Smiach said, “that we’re not done.”
