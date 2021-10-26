EBENSBURG, Pa. – If you enjoy great defensive soccer, Tuesday night’s District 6 Class 2A boys’ quarterfinal matchup between Central Cambria and Juniata was your kind of match.
The fourth-seeded Red Devils, however, found out that they didn’t have enough defense in the tank to hold up against No. 4 Juniata.
Indians senior midfielder Dawson Harper showed tremendous footwork and put away the game-winning goal in the lower left corner to send the Red Devils home, 1-0, on a windy and soggy Tuesday night at Central Cambria High School’s Red Devilplex.
“They’re a very good team,” Central Cambria coach Jason Zaffuto said. “You know you’re always going to get good teams in the playoffs. It was definitely a defensive showing for both sides. It took us a while to find our opportunities and we definitely started having some in the second half.”
The Red Devils couldn’t put one past Indians netminder Nick Dressler, who made three saves for the Indians on his way to recording the shutout.
Juniata coach Jared Byler was impressed with how his team bounced back from its early offensive struggles.
“The first half, we came out slow, but we really picked up our pace, and that allowed Dawson to put that ball in the back of the net,” he said. “That goal was started because we were able to string six passes.”
Byler felt that Central Cambria’s discipline was key for them to break. He also credited the Indians’ ball control for keeping the Red Devils off the scoreboard.
“They’re very disciplined in their system of play with their two sweeper backs,” Byler said.
“I thought we did a good job controlling the ball, keeping it pinned on their half off the field. I was pleased with how we played, but we got a lot of things to adjust.”
Late in the second half, Brock Martin and Cody Roberts did have a prime scoring opportunity off a breakaway, but just missed the net for the Red Devils.
Tuesday night’s loss for the Red Devils brings the end of the line for an eight-man senior class. Zaffuto is grateful for their contributions to the program and will remember this class for one special trait.
“This is one of the most special senior classes I’ve ever coached,” he said. “From the point that they were freshmen, year in and year out, they were the tightest-knit group. It’s heartbreaking that this is the end for them.”
Zaffuto was appreciative of his team’s effort to just make the postseason after opening the season dropping its first three games.
“We had some struggles early. We refused to quit. We made it a point to work on what we needed to work on,” he said. “We had our opportunities, and unfortunately, we weren’t able to capitalize on them tonight.”
Juniata will now turn its attention to No. 1 seed Westmont Hilltop (19-0) after its 4-1 victory over Cambria Heights.
