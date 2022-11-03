HOLLIDAYSBURG – With a little over five minutes to play in a one-goal match, Cambria Heights junior forward and leading scorer George Campbell got a crack at a header right in front of the Juniata goal, and the Highlanders’ fans erupted when they saw the net move and the scoreboard flash a “1” on their side.
Unfortunately, it wasn’t to be. The ball actually just went over the crossbar and hit on the top of the goal. The officials gave no signal and Juniata got a goal kick.
“So many ups and downs. From where I was, I thought the ball was in the back of the net,” Cambria Heights senior defenseman Dravin Beatty said.
“I was going crazy. When they said it didn’t go in, I was like, ‘OK, let’s try to get it again.’ ”
The Highlanders, however, never were able to get that equalizer, falling 1-0 to fifth-seeded Juniata in the District 6 Class 2A boys soccer championship match at Tiger Stadium on Thursday night despite a phenomenal performance by converted outside midfielder Caleb Patterson in goal for Cambria Heights and a staunch effort by the defense in front of him.
Just the second Highlander team to get this far, there were mixed emotions on the Cambria Heights side after the book closed on a 13-7-1 season that saw them garner the third seed in the district playoffs and win a pair of postseason matches, upended second-seeded Penns Valley in the semifinals in a shootout. Quickly, it set in to the players – a combination roster from Cambria Heights and adjacent Glendale through a co-op – just what they’d done.
“It’s just a blessing to get here,” Highlanders senior midfielder and co-captain Dylan Fyock said. “It’s a nice feeling to get here. Not many people get there. Second time in school history, so we can’t really hang our heads.”
The only goal came with 24:19 left.
Juniata senior Bryce Rush slid a roller across the goal mouth past Patterson after Indians midfielder Ricky Guante weaved through the defense and delivered a surgically precise pass that found him about 8 yards away.
“He played a great ball through and I just put it in the back of the net,” Rush said of the game-winner. “It was very frustrating (up to that point).”
Rush’s tally was the only blemish on an otherwise outstanding match for the Highlanders senior keeper, who made 12 saves. If you’re going to go out with a loss, this was the kind of performance to go out on.
“On that one, I was just a little too late. I hesitated just a second. I thought I had it, but I just missed it,” Patterson lamented. “I came in hoping we’d be able to bring home the first District 6 championship in Cambria Heights history. I was super-excited just to be here in this position. I wanted to make everybody proud, my friends, family.”
Patterson was an offensive player for the Highlanders before the season, but, when coach Adam Strasser put him in net, he didn’t sulk. He responded with five shutouts and a 1.029 goals-against average in the regular season.
“I’ve been playing soccer since I was a little kid. All through high school, my dream was to come here. Then, before the season, they hit me with a surprise,” Patterson said with a smile, his eyes still reddened from earlier tears.
“I’ve just tried all season to dominate the back.”
Cambria Heights didn’t have many chances to score in the match, but they excited their crowd a couple of times toward the end. With 11:10 left, Campbell broke in for a nice lead pass but collided with Juniata keeper Wyatt Dessin about 10 yards in front of the goal.
The Highlanders also got a corner kick in the last half-minute but couldn’t get the game-tying score.
“Their play style was a little different than the teams we usually play. It was harder to adapt to,” Highlander senior midfielder Darian Miller said. “In the second half, they changed some things up on us. They got that one goal and we couldn’t make a comeback.”
Patterson was very active in the Cambria Heights goal in the first half and made five saves, including a pair in the last three minutes to thwart strong Indians opportunities and keep the match scoreless through 40 minutes.
Cambria Heights only attempted three shots in the first half, none of which required a save. The Highlanders’ best opportunities came when Campbell delivered a blast from about 30 yards away that hit the football crossbar just above the goal at the 15:45 mark and Fyock’s chance that went wide after a loose corner kick ended up on his foot.
Freshman Stevie Stevens also put Dessin to work when he kicked the ball toward the Indian goal from the impossible angle halfway to the corner but Dessin stepped out to field it near the post.
Juniata had a great chance to start the second half when Rush stole the ball in the Heights end of the field and broke in on Patterson. However, the Highlander senior keeper was up to the challenge and stoned his scoring attempt.
“This group of kids was one of the most dedicated and hard-working groups of kids I’ve ever been around,” Highlander coach Adam Strasser said.
