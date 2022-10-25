JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Will Saner’s goal 3:16 into overtime capped off a second-half comeback for the Juniata boys soccer team and propelled the Indians into the District 6 Class 2A semifinals after a 3-2 victory on Tuesday night at Westmont Hilltop’s Price Field.
Fifth-seeded Juniata (9-9) advances to face top-seed Central Cambria next Monday night with a district championship berth at stake.
The Indians trailed early and were down 2-1 at the half, but held the fourth-seeded Hilltoppers (8-11) scoreless after the break and were able to force the extra session.
“We’ve got a lot of respect for Westmont Hilltop,” Juniata coach Jared Byler said. “Any time we get together, it’s a great game. They pushed us to the limit, hats off to them.”
“The only thing that I thought separated us in the overtime was that these seniors were not going to let the game get away from them. They had the heart and drive that led our team to victory.”
Two of those seniors combined for the game-winning goal, as Saner’s shot was set up by an assist from Bryce Rush.
“Every time we throw the ball, we’re going to try to get a flick into the middle of the box,” said Saner. “I just put my foot on it.”
Sophomore goalkeeper Wyatt Dessin picked up the win in net for Juniata.
Westmont Hilltop coach Jason Hughes felt his squad was unable to take advantage of scoring chances that could have expanded the Hilltoppers lead.
“In the second half, it came down to finishing,” said Hughes.
“We couldn’t hit the ball in the 8-by-24 frame.”
“They capitalized on their opportunities to tie the score and put it into overtime, and their guy was in the right spot to hit a beautiful shot into the back of the net. We had ample opportunities to get it in the back of the net and didn’t finish.”
Westmont Hilltop struck first, as senior Maximus Zitnay took a feed from Gage Hensel and buried a shot to the left of Dessin 3:38 into the contest.
Juniata senior midfielder Henry Montoya tied the game 1-all at the 13:22 mark of the first half when he won a battle for a loose ball, got behind the Hilltopper defense and put it past netminder Alex Mondrick.
However, Westmont Hilltop regained the lead when Sebi Jones sent a ball toward the net that was headed in by Hensel with 9:56 left in the half to make it 2-1.
That advantage held until Rush hammered home a rebound with 14:19 remaining in regulation to get the equalizer for the Indians.
“Tonight, there wasn’t one player that stood out for us,” Byler said. “It was all 11 guys that were out on the field that stayed together and played as a unit. This was a total team win.”
