TAMPA, Fla. – New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge hit a three-run homer in the second inning as the hosts defeated the Pittsburgh Pirates 9-2 on Monday night in an exhibition game.
Pittsburgh dropped to 2-6-2 this spring. New York is 7-4.
Judge, who set the American League single-season home run record with 63 in 2022, homered off Pittsburgh right-hander Colin Selby.
New York right-hander Domingo Germán struck out four batters over three innings to earn the victory. Yankees infielder DJ LeMahieu added two hits and two RBIs. Aaron Hicks each collected two knocks, including a double.
Pittsburgh's Luis Ortiz started and took the loss after allowing five runs on seven hits in one-plus inning. Chavez Young hit a 408-foot home run in the ninth inning for his first of the spring. Cal Mitchell has hit safely in back to back and four of his first six games after doubling in his only at-bat in the eighth inning.
Pittsburgh's Henry Davis collected his second RBI of the spring on a groundout in the eighth that brought home Mitchell. Each of Pittsburgh’s first 10 games have been played in under three hours.
At 1:05 p.m. Tuesday, the Pirates host Toronto. Right-hander Mitch Keller is expected to start for Pittsburgh against left-hander Yusei Kikuchi.
