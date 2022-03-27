TAMPA, Fla. – Slugging outfielder Aaron Judge blasted two of the New York Yankees' five home runs to lead the hosts to a 7-4 victory over the Pittsburgh Pirates on Sunday at George M. Steinbrenner Field.
Josh Donaldson, Marwin Gonzalez and Kyle Higashioka also homered for New York (3-6-1). Jordan Montgomery fanned five batters over 2 2/3 scoreless innings to earn the victory.
Pittsburgh's Cole Tucker homered in the third inning and has hit safely in four straight and five of his first six games (6-for-18). Diego Castillo hit an opposite-field, two-run home run in the second inning off ex-Pirate Gerrit Cole, who struck out five batters and allowed four runs over two frames.
Jared Oliva added a pair of hits while recording his second stolen base for the Pirates (4-4-2). Starter Jose Quintana surrendered three solo home runs in three innings in his second start. JT Brubaker was saddled with the loss after permitting four runs over 2 1/3 innings.
The Pirates optioned outfielders Oliva and Canaan Smith-Njigba to Triple-A Indianapolis. Outfielder Cal Mitchell and infielder Mason Martin have been reassigned to minor league camp.
After an off day on Monday, Mitch Keller will start for the Pirates at 1:05 p.m. against Boston on AT&T Sportsnet.
