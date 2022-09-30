HOMER CITY, Pa. – Portage coach Marty Slanoc makes a regular point to remind all concerned that his team doesn’t care who scores the points or gathers the best statistics.
Isaac Jubina scored four touchdowns to highlight the Mustangs’ come-from-behind 28-25 victory against Homer-Center in a Heritage Conference football game at Memorial Field on Friday night. Jubina’s fourth score, a 2-yard run with 27 seconds left, erased a 25-21 lead that the Wildcats held for most of the second half.
“We don’t care who scores. We don’t care who gets the yards,” Slanoc said.
“We’re an unselfish team. We’re going to call plays as best we see. Whoever’s getting the ball is getting the ball. We’re just a team effort and an unselfish bunch of dudes.”
Jubina’s winning score capped off a drive that began inside the Portage 20-yard line with 5:13 left to play.
“It was a good football game. Both teams gutted it out. Both teams had injuries, that sort of thing,” Homer-Center coach Greg Page said. “But you can’t give up an 88-yard drive.”
Jubina rushed for 105 yards to lead the Mustangs, who rushed for a total of 356 yards. Isaac Willinsky contributed 122 rushing yards, followed by Brendan Smithro, who rolled up 80 yards. Smithro gained 57 yards on Portage’s first play from scrimmage. He carried the ball a total of three times.
Landon Hill scored a pair of touchdowns for the Wildcats (3-3) and led all rushers with 149 yards. He appeared to get stronger as the night progressed.
“I think everybody has a hard time bringing him down,” Slanoc said. “They’re tough. They’re big and strong up front.
“They kept adjusting schemes. We tried to match it. There was a cat-and-mouse fighting going on. They’re coached so well. We have so much respect for this program. We’re very fortunate to come out of here with a win.”
Jubina opened the scoring with scoring runs of 3 and 2 yards that put Portage in front 14-0.
“We had a hard time bring down Jubina because he’s a load, too,” Page said. “He did it at the end when he needed to.”
Homer-Center climbed back in the game in the second quarter when Hill rushed 21 yards for a score, and Mason Bell grabbed a 3-yard pass from Angelo Alexander, one of three quarterbacks Page used during the night.
Homer-Center managed 236 total yards, but was hampered by six penalties for 51 yards and one turnover.
“We’re moving the ball, we’re driving and we get a penalty (and the drives) stall out,” Page said.
Jubina’s 9-yard run in the second period put Portage ahead 21-12. Riley Clevenger recovered a blocked punt in the end zone just before halftime, however, to create a two-point difference into the break.
“It was a great scheme, a great call by our assistants,” Page said. “We saw they were a little deliberate. and we got through. We brought a load of people, and it worked out. We got the touchdown.”
Hill’s 7-yard scoring run halfway through the third quarter stood for the next 17-plus minutes.
Jubina’s fourth touchdown erased a four-point deficit. Angelo Alexander drove the Wildcats to the Portage 31 with 1.7 seconds left. Clevenger took over to make one last heave, which landed incomplete.
“The other kid’s been dinged up a little in the chest area, and he said, ‘I don’t know if I can get it that far.’ Let ‘Clev’ throw because our No. 1 quarterback was out,” Page said. “He made a great throw.
“All you can do is throw it up and give your kids a chance. It just wasn’t meant to be, I guess.”
Portage raised its record to 4-2 after it suffered a 24-14 loss to heretofore winless United Valley in Week 5.
“Last week, some things went wrong, and some kids were out and we were a little bit of a mess,” Slanoc said.
“That falls straight on me. We challenged the kids from the meeting on Monday and practice all week, and they answered the call.”
