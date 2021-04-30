DANBURY, Conn. – The Johnstown Tomahawks fell 5-1 to the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks on Friday night at the Danbury Ice Arena.
Luke Wheeler scored a short-handed goal 7:45 into the game to put the Jr. Hat Tricks in front. With just 2:04 remaining in the opening frame, Danbury added on another goal as Jason Kleinhans snuck one past Tomahawks goaltender Sam Evola.
Danbury's D’Agostino found the back of the net late in a power play opportunity to extend the Hat Tricks lead, and Joshua Burke made it 4-0.
The Tomahawks' Daniel Tkac finally solved Danbury goaltender Edvard Nordlund, scoring his 10th goal of the season with 3:45 remaining in the final period. Luke Wheeler hit an empty net goal for the Jr. Hat Tricks.
The teams meet again on Saturday and Sunday in Danbury.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.