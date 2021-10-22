DANBURY, Conn. – Joshua Burke’s goal 1:38 into overtime completed a string of four unanswered goals as the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks topped the Johnstown Tomahawks 4-3 on Friday night.
Johnny Ulicny scored twice, and Jake Black found the back of the net in the second period to give the Tomahawks a 3-0 lead.
Gabe Dombrowski, Jazz Krivtsov and Peter Lychnikoff scored for Danbury (3-7-2) over the second and third periods.
Sam Evola made 26 saves for Johnstown (6-5-1). The Tomahawks outshot Danbury 36-30.
