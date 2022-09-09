Tomahawks logo

A look at the freshly laid ice surface at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022.

 By Mike Mastovich
mmastovich@tribdem.com

DANBURY, Conn. – Two consecutive goals in the second period helped the Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks top the Johnstown Tomahawks 2-1 in Friday’s NAHL opener for both teams.

Johnstown outshot Danbury 42-30.

After a scoreless first period, Johnstown’s David Matousek scored off a feed from Gabriel Lunn 1:28 into the second.

Danbury’s Luka Sukovic and Pete Lajoy scored 45 seconds apart to give the Jr. Hat Tricks a 2-1 lead they would not relinquish.

Johnstown’s Matt O’Donnell made 28 saves, and Danbury’s Adam Johnson stopped 41 shots.

The Tomahawks went 0-for-3 on the power play, and the Jr. Hat Tricks finished 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The East Division foes meet again at 7 p.m. Saturday. 

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you