MEYERSDALE, Pa. – Meyersdale coach Ryan Donaldson was perfectly content with chewing up the clock and leaning on his running game to wear down Glendale.
But when the Red Raiders needed a play, the ball was put in the hands of sophomore quarterback Lance Jones, who connected with senior receiver Tristin Ohler for a pair of touchdowns to lead Meyersdale to a 14-6 victory on Friday night.
While Meyersdale wasn’t nearly as efficient as it was in a 39-20 win over Curwensville in Week 1, it was just enough offense for the Red Raiders to improve to 2-0 for the first time since 2019.
“I’m proud of our efforts tonight,” said Donaldson. “Our defense, hats off to them, those guys kept us in this game and won it. There were positives on both sides of the ball.”
The Red Raiders limited the Vikings to just 34 yards rushing on 28 attempts.
Meyersdale senior running back Ian Brenneman racked up 94 yards rushing on 23 carries. For the second consecutive week, he became the focal point of the offense.
In all, the Red Raiders compiled 129 yards on the ground, methodically tiring out an already undermanned Glendale defense.
“It plays to what our weakness is with the lower numbers and some injuries,” Glendale coach Spank Trexler said of the inability to shut down Meyersdale’s running game. “We’re not deep. I think for the most part we hung in there, but they were consistent with what they did and it definitely physically wore us down.”
Following a 25-yard punt return by freshman Spencer Whitfield, the Red Raiders had premium field position at the Glendale 25-yard line.
Three plays later on a second-down-and-6, quarterback Jones found an open Ohler, who shrugged off an arm tackle before diving into the end zone to make it 7-0 with roughly a minute to go in the first.
After forcing another punt from the Vikings, the Red Raiders capped a near six-minute drive when Jones found Ohler again for a 33-yard touchdown with a little more than four minutes before halftime.
While Meyersdale was far from efficient through the air, Jones, who completed just three passes, was perfect on the two throws he needed to make to provide the winning margin.
“Lance is a gamer,” said Donaldson. “His football intelligence is through the roof. We love having him at quarterback. He’s done a really good job for us.”
Despite struggling to sustain drives for the vast majority of the evening, the Vikings hung around late thanks to exceptional special teams play.
Glendale blocked a punt off the foot of Meyersdale senior punter Blake Marteeny with under two and a half minutes to go and recovered the loose ball at the Red Raiders 2-yard line.
After being stuffed for no gain on first-and-goal, quarterback Troy Misiura punched it in to make it 14-6 with 1:24 to play.
A failed 2-point conversion run and an onsides kick attempt that ended up in the arms of Meyersdale’s Matthew Hainsworth enabled the Red Raiders to take two kneel downs and seal it.
