JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Chuck Wyatt and Mario Hardison grew up on the same Sherman Street block in Kernville. The two starred in multiple sports at Greater Johnstown High School in the late 1980s and early 1990s.
Eventually, the close friends reunited on the Indiana University of Pennsylvania football team and made history as part of a NCAA Division II national runner-up team in 1993.
Wyatt, who resides in Johnstown, and Hardison, who now lives in Harrisburg, will be together again on Saturday as the university honors the 1993 national finalist squad as part of the IUP Athletics Hall of Fame ceremony.
“At the time, you really didn’t realize how good the team was going to be,” Wyatt said of a 13-1 Indians squad that lost 41-34 to the University of North Alabama in the ESPN nationally televised title game.
“We had a lot of good players – Chris Villarrial, Michael Mann,” Wyatt said. “The program at the time with Coach (Frank) Cignetti, he was a no-nonsense type of guy.
“We were all great friends off the field. A lot of us stayed up there through the summer and worked out together. Looking back, we all worked hard and had one common goal.”
Bittersweet reunion
The class of 2022, consisting of nine former student-athletes, one coach and the 1993 football team, will be recognized before Indiana’s 4 p.m. football game against Mercyhurst at George P. Miller Stadium on Saturday.
The football team’s reunion probably will be bittersweet because of the Sept. 10 death of Frank Cignetti Sr., the revered former coach and athletic director at Indiana.
“Greatest coach I ever had,” said Hardison, who was a redshirt freshman receiver and kick returner on the 1993 team.
“Coach Cignetti was a stickler for details. He wasn’t a coach who coached one side of the ball. He was a coach who had his fingerprint on every aspect of the game.”
Indiana opened the 1993 season with home wins over Kutztown (54-9) and Grand Valley State (34-3), with the attendance listed as 7,000 for each game.
Three straight road wins over West Chester (37-26), Liberty (23-7) and Lock Haven (52-14) pushed the team then known as the Indians’ record to 5-0.
“The thing that I remember the most about that team – a lot of dedicated guys, a lot of hungry guys,” said Hardison, who had 10 receptions for 198 yards and two TDs as well as eight kickoff returns for 129 yards that season.
“IUP had just gone to the national championship game (and lost to North Dakota State University) in 1990. This team in ’93 was primed to take that next step.
“We had a lot of hungry guys, guys who could have gone Division I, but went to IUP, a Division II power. We went two or three deep without missing a step.”
‘Great competition’
Wyatt transferred to Indiana after a solid two-year career at Eastern Arizona College, a junior college team. He saw the components of a championship program in place.
Wyatt was a key part of Greater Johnstown’s locally legendary 11-1 WPIAL team in 1988.
“Coming to IUP and seeing guys like Jai Hill, I really didn’t know what to expect,” Wyatt said, referring to the former IUP star receiver who was part of the 1990 national runner-up team. “Even though the receiving corps was loaded, it was great competition every day. Practice was like playing in a real game because you had to go against those guys every day.”
Indiana beat Shippensburg University (45-10) in front of 9,500 fans at home, and then traveled to California (Pa.), a 52-13 win for a 7-0 record.
A crowd of 11,000 watched Cignetti’s team beat Slippery Rock (45-24). Wins at Edinboro (31-24) and over Clarion (44-7) gave Indiana a perfect mark in the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference.
“We were all friends,” Hardison said. “We did things outside the locker room. When you have guys all pulling in the same direction, you do super-human things.”
Victories over Ferris State (28-21), at New Haven (38-35) and over North Dakota (21-6) put IUP into the Division II national title game against North Alabama.
The championship game at that time annually was played at Braly Stadium in Florence, Alabama, which is the home of the North Alabama program.
“It was surreal,” Wyatt said.
“We flew down there, got to the game and it was a home game for them. The fans, IUP sent a couple busloads of fans down there.”
‘Down to the last second’Indiana and North Alabama gave the fans plenty to cheer about with the teams trading big plays and defensive stops.
Coach Bobby Wallace’s North Alabama squad won the program’s first Division II crown.
“The best memory I have from that game is just the grit of going back and forth,” said Hardison, who was part of two WPIAL Keystone Conference championship teams at Greater Johnstown. “We went up. They went up. It was a seesaw game.
“It was a game that came down to the last second. It was one of those games either team could have won. That was not a one-sided game.”
Wyatt, who finished 1993 with 12 receptions for 159 yards and a touchdown, had similar memories.
“It was one of those games where we were winning practically the whole game,” Wyatt said. “We had a couple mishaps in the second half. They took the lead in the fourth quarter.
“We still talk about it until this day. With a minute or so to go, they scored a touchdown, and we ended up losing. They had a couple guys who ended up in the NFL. We just couldn’t pull it out that day.”
NFL talent
Indiana also had a future NFL player on the field that day, as current St. Francis University coach Chris Villarrial was an All-American lineman. Villarrial was among those who blocked for back Michael Mann, who rushed for a single-season record 2,027 yards and had 19 rushing touchdowns in 1993.
The Chicago Bears selected Villarrial in the fifth round of the 1996 NFL Draft. He played eight years with the Bears and 11 NFL seasons overall, twice earning All-Pro status.
Bedford High School graduate Mike Marshall was part of the Division II national runner-up team. Marshall went on to a career 35.5 sacks at Indiana and became an All-American in 1996. He played eight seasons of professional football in the arena leagues.
His son, Richland High graduate Aiden Marshall, is a 6-foot-4, 270-pound redshirt freshman offensive lineman on the current Indiana (Pa.) team.
‘A competitive street’
The national championship game had added significance to Wyatt and Hardison, two former Trojans who were from the same city neighborhood.
“Both of our grandparents were pastors at the same church, Jefferson Memorial,” Hardison said. “We both grew up in the 700 block of Sherman Street in Kernville. That was a competitive street to grow up on. A lot of stick-ball, basketball, football on the street. We played tackle football on the street.”
Nearly 30 years later, Wyatt said he appreciates even more the time he and Hardison shared on the football field in Florence, Alabama, on a December afternoon in front of 15,631 fans.
“Mario is a couple years younger than me,” Wyatt said.
“We grew up a couple streets apart. Our grandfathers were both preachers, so we grew up in the church together.
“Playing together in Kernville, somehow we ended up playing together at IUP in the national championship game,” he said.
“We worked out together. We lived together. It was a great thing for us and our families.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
