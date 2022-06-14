Tre’Sean Wiggins, 32, of Johnstown, successfully defended his World Boxing Association (WBA)/North American Boxing Association (NABA) welterweight title with a first-round technical knockout against Travis Castellion on Saturday in Miami.
Wiggins ended the fight 2:17 into the bout, according to Brock Kull of Kastle Boxing in Johnstown.
The left-handed Wiggins improved to 13-5-3 with seven knockouts.
Castellion fell to 17-4-1.
