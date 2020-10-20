Caroline Dyniec, of Johnstown, was the top weekly performer in the Pigskin Picks through The Tribune-Democrat.
She correctly picked the outcomes for 23 of 26 high school, college and pro games.
Sports fans can pick the weekly gridiron winners by joining The Tribune-Democrat’s Pigskin Picks Club.
Just visit www.tribdem.com/picks to create your profile and start picking – or sign in if you were a picker in past seasons.
This week’s games are posted and ready.
Picks close at 5 p.m. each Friday.
Each week, we’ll celebrate our top pickers and start all over again.
