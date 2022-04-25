JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Johnstown native John Stofa, a former pro quarterback known as the first player in Cincinnati Bengals history and among one of the first players to throw a pass for the Miami Dolphins, died on Sunday.
The 1960 graduate of Johnstown Catholic High School, now Bishop McCort Catholic High School, was 79. He reportedly suffered from Parkinson’s disease in recent years.
“He overachieved in everything he did. He was a really good baseball player. He came on late as a basketball player,” recalled Lou Crocco, who played on Johnstown Catholic’s PCIAA state championship boys basketball team with Stofa in 1959-60.
Stofa eventually played in three major professional leagues – the American Football League, the National Football League after the 1970 merger, and the World Football League. In five seasons with the Dolphins (four) and Bengals (one), he completed 146 passes for 1,758 yards and 12 touchdowns.
“I talk about a ‘Johnstown Stuff’ bag,” Stofa said as the guest speaker at the Point Stadium Award banquet held on Jan. 2, 2015. “It’s like a Glosser Brothers shopping bag. You take all your Johnstown stuff and put it in this bag and you take it with you.
“The things you’re going to put in there are the things you learned from your coaches, your teachers and experiences and abilities you had,” Stofa told a crowd of 250 and eight monthly nominees at the Holiday Inn Johnstown-Downtown that night. “The next step of your life is going to be pretty challenging, and you’re going to be reaching into that bag a lot.”
Stofa knew about challenges.
A Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer (1975), Stofa played quarterback at the University of Buffalo, but despite a solid resume, he went undrafted by NFL teams. Stofa lettered three times in both football and baseball and twice in basketball at Buffalo, where his throwing prowess earned him the nickname “Long John.”
“He worked his butt off up in Buffalo in football,” said Crocco. “They called him the Iceman because Buffalo is a cold climate and he would aways bring them from behind.”
A minor pro stint in the Southern Football League opened some doors for Stofa.
He threw for a single-season record 39 touchdown passes, including a record-high six in a single game, for the champion Daytona Thunderbirds in 1964.
The Pittsburgh Steelers gave Stofa a tryout in 1966, but coach Bill Austin released him.
The persistent Stofa played at the semipro level before catching on with Miami, where he was a member of the original 1966 Dolphins team. Because of injuries to two other Miami quarterbacks, he started the final game of the season, passing for 307 yards and four touchdowns in a 29-28 victory over the Houston Oilers at the Orange Bowl.
The next season, in 1967, Stofa earned the Dolphins’ starting quarterback job over highly-touted prospect Bob Griese, a future Super Bowl winner and Hall of Famer.
In the season opener against the Denver Broncos, after moving the Dolphins down the field with his passing, Stofa ran eight yards for a touchdown. But just when he seemed poised to make a long-term impact, Stofa was tackled on a blitz and broke his ankle. Ironically, another Johnstown Catholic graduate, Pete Duranko, was among the Broncos defenders on the play.
Later, the new Cincinnati Bengals team, led by NFL legend Paul Brown at general manager, traded two draft picks to the Dolphins for Stofa, who became the first-ever player on the AFL team’s roster entering its debut season in 1968. Stofa played in 10 games with the Bengals, but was released.
He again landed in Miami and played in 1969 and five games in 1970, when the AFL and NFL officially merged to become the NFL. Stofa closed his career on the Denver Broncos’ roster, but injuries prevented him from playing in any games.
“I played for Don Shula, Paul Brown, Bill Walsh and Buddy Ryan – pretty successful coaches and good mentors,” Stofa said during the 2015 event in Johnstown. “They had some things in common – organization, discipline, and surrounding themselves with good people.”
Stofa was among a group of seven Johnstown-area players who advanced to play professional football during the 1960s – Johnstown Catholic/Bishop McCort graduates Stofa, Duranko, Jack Ham (Steelers) and Steve Smear (Canadian Football League); Greater Johnstown’s Larry Walton (Detroit Lions) and Jeff Richardson (New York Jets); and East Conemaugh’s Moses Gray (New York Titans).
Richardson and Ham each were Super Bowl winners, and Ham has a bust in the NFL Hall of Fame.
“It all started in Johnstown with what they learned from their parents and grandparents,” Stofa said in 2015. “It’s the heritage. It’s the people. It’s the beliefs. It’s the will to fight, the determination and the good attitude.”
Stofa appeared in three AAABA Tournaments with Johnstown’s perennial contender Hahn Packing, led by Ken Keiper.
His multi-sport success also led Stofa to his wife of 58 years, Katie, the daughter of former Pittsburgh Pirates third base coach Frank Oceak, another Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer.
In 2015, Stofa told the banquet crowd how Katie had her father watch one of Stofa’s baseball games to gauge his prospects on the diamond.
“I thought I did pretty well,” Stofa said during the Point Stadium Award banquet. “I hit the ball. I threw the ball. She goes home and says, ‘Dad, how did he do?’ He says, ‘You might want to tell him he might want to stick to football.’”
Stofa had the crowd laughing that night.
“He sent me on my way in another direction, but I got even with him,” Stofa said then. “I married his daughter Katie and we’ve been married for (more than 50 years).”
