SHREWSBURY, N.J. – Westmont Hilltop graduate Dana Heinze, Mark Bernard, Scott Bertoli and Victor Gervais are members of the 15th class to be inducted into the ECHL Hall of Fame.
The 2023 ECHL Hall of Fame ceremony will take place at noon on Jan. 16 at the Hilton Norfolk The Main, the official host hotel of the 2023 ECHL All-Star Classic in Norfolk, Virginia.
The four will be formally inducted as the 15th class of the ECHL Hall of Fame at a luncheon that will be held in conjunction with the 2023 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic.
“This 15th anniversary class of the ECHL Hall of Fame pays homage to a group that helped build the foundation for the League in its early years and provide the structure to become the developmental league to the National Hockey League and American Hockey League,” ECHL Commissioner Ryan Crelin said. “It is going to be a special occasion as we return to Norfolk to honor our history in the region through this event.”
Heinze was the first ECHL equipment manager to advance to the National Hockey League when he was hired by the New Jersey Devils in 1992 after four seasons with his hometown Johnstown Chiefs.
He later returned to Johnstown for three seasons from 1995-98 before heading to Detroit of the International Hockey League for one season, and eventually, back to the NHL with the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2000-01. Heinze captured four Stanley Cup titles over his career, winning titles with Tampa Bay (2004) and Pittsburgh (2009, 2016, 2017). He retired following the 2021-22 season.
The Cambria County Sports Hall of Famer worked in 2,306 professional hockey games over 33 seasons.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.