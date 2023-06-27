JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – Casey Aman, a 6-foot defenseman from Johnstown, is among the Penn State University hockey program's 2023-24 recruiting class.
Aman will return to his home state after playing the past two seasons with the Powell River Kings in the British Columbia Hockey League, a Junior A program.
In 113 games overall with the River Kings, Aman scored 17 goals and had 46 assists for 63 points from 2021-22 to 2022-23. This past season, the right-handed defenseman was a team captain on a BCHL playoff team.
Aman had a career-best 10 goals and 25 assists for 35 points in 54 games in 2022-23. He was named the River Kings’ top defenseman during each of his two seasons in the BCHL.
His father Terry Aman is part of the team at Western Pa. Sports Medicine Inc. and was on the former Johnstown Chiefs medical training staff in the ECHL.
