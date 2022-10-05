JOHNSTOWN, Pa. – The Johnstown Mill Rats Manager Tyler Sullivan will be back with the club in 2023.
Team officials announced the move Wednesday, praising Sullivan's work guiding the young team to a second-place finish and a 2022 playoff berth.
“Tyler did a great job in 2022, leading the Mill Rats to the playoffs in only our second season. That’s a great accomplishment in a 16-team league and one I’m confident he can build on heading into next summer," Mill Rats President William Davidson said.
In a release to media, Sullivan said he is looking forward to building off the 2022 season.
“Year one was an incredible learning experience for myself, personally, and I think we showed great improvement throughout the year," Sullivan said.
The Mill Rats finished the 2022 season with a 29-31 record, good for second place in the Prospect League’s Ohio River Valley Division.
Posting a 17-12 second-half record down the stretch, they earned a post-season berth before falling to the Chillicothe Paints in a one-game divisional playoff.
Sullivan is a Cleveland, Ohio, native.
He said he's already working on assembling a 2023 roster, "And I like the way it is shaping up."
Next year will be the team's third season in Johnstown.
