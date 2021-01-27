The Johnstown Generals all-veterans hockey team will face the Pittsburgh Warthogs at 4 p.m. Saturday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial.
Admission is by donation. Former Johnstown Chiefs coach Steve Carlson of Hanson Brothers fame in the movie “Slap Shot” will drop the ceremonial first puck.
Section 22 of the War Memorial also will be dedicated to bring awareness to veterans suicide.
No Generals player wears the jersey No. 22 and all players have a No. 22 sticker on their helmets in recognition of a U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs study made public in 2013 that stated 22 veterans a day were dying by suicide.
After the home game, the Generals next will play the Washington, D.C., team on Feb. 20 on the road.
Previously, the Generals lost to the Philadelphia Warriors during a Jan. 16 game at 1st Summit Arena.
