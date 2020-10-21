War Memorial logo

A logo commemorating the 70th anniversary of the Cambria County War Memorial. 

The Johnstown Generals all-veterans ice hockey team will face the Johnstown Warriors adult league team on Wednesday at 1st Summit Arena @ Cambria County War Memorial to raise money for the Sutt family, which lost their father, Eric E. Sutt, at age 34 after a September ATV accident. 

The game will begin at 7:10 p.m. A total of 1,250 tickets will be available to purchase for the charity event.

Also, a veterans hockey tournament will be held Nov. 13-15 at 1st Summit Arena.

