GREENSBORO, North Carolina – Johnstown Construction battled the Bronx, New York, through 11 innings in the Colt 16-Under East Zone Championship Tournament on Thursday night, falling 8-7 after a bases-loaded walk in extra innings.
The Johnstown Recreation League representative trailed 2-0 through three innings, but went up 4-2 through five. The score was tied 5-all through eight innings and 7-all through nine at Stoner-White Stadium.
Joshua Little went 3-for-5 with a home run, a double, three runs and two RBIs for Johnstown Construction, which will play the winner of a Thursday night late game between Kempville, Virginia, and Greensboro, North Carolina.
Tyler Mosorjak, Tanner Civis and Matt Whysong each had two hits for Johnstown Construction. Mosorjak and Ben Tomb each had doubles.
Justin Flores went 3-for-5 with two runs and two walks for the Bronx Grandslam Baseball Club squad. Luis Cabrera went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a pair. Richard Bronomoio doubled for the Bronx.
