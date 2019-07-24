The Johnstown Construction baseball team traveled to Greensboro, North Carolina, with plenty of tournament experience this week.
The Johnstown Recreation Colt League representative will compete in the Colt 16-Under East Zone Championship Tournament at Stoner-White Stadium. Manager Jerry Maser’s team will play at 5 p.m. Thursday against the Bronx, New York, an 11-7 winner over Greensboro (White).
Also in the five-team field are Kempville, Virginia and Greensboro (Green).
Maser said a significant portion of the Johnstown Construction roster includes players who participated in the Pony-13 World Series in Whittier, California, on the Moxham PNA squad he helped coach to a runner-up finish in 2017.
“Nine of them played in the 13U Series in California,” Maser said. “It’s helping tremendously.
“These guys know what to expect. They know the level of talent we’re going to play against. Nothing seems to bother them. They worry about their own dugout.”
Maser listed his roster as: Tyler Alexander; Andrew Buettner; Tanner Civis; Colton Cornell; Corbin Kalp; Chas Lankey; Joshua Little; Tyler Mosorjak; Lucas Nicodemus; Zachary Slis; Ben Tomb; Trevor Weyandt; and Matt Whysong.
“We never quit. We’ve come from behind probably five or six games this year. These guys just never stop,” Maser said. “We hit the ball well. We play defense.
“My formula for winning baseball games is to throw strikes, make routine plays and put the ball in play. That’s what these guys do. They’ve bought into it. They pick each other up. They don’t play for themselves. They play as a team.”
Maser is assisted by Ted Figart, Dave Harrison, Jeff Wos and Brandon Varmecky.
Johnstown Construction advanced out of a tournament in Beaver Falls last weekend. At stake this time is a spot in the Colt World Series in Marion, Illinois, beginning on Aug. 2.
