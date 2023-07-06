Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 10, Laurel Auto Group 0 (5): Jared Dowey struck out seven batters and scattered three hits over five shutout frames, while Steve Budash drove in three runs as Martella’s Pharmacy defeated Laurel Auto Group to take over first place in the late game at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Nick Fleming and Andrew Weaver (double) each collected two hits. Joe McGowan doubled and drove in two runs. Martella’s Pharmacy scored three runs in the second, added a pair in the fourth and provided five in the fifth.
Brady Yard doubled for Laurel Auto Group.
Mainline Pharmacy 8, The Hill Group 0: In Cresson, Lincoln Pack’s two hits and three RBIs sparked the Mainline Pharmacy attack in a convincing win over The Hill Group at Mount Aloysius College. Erik Rhodes supplied four hits and scored two runs in the win that saw Devon Boyles swat a home run and drive in two runs.
Rodney Shultz (five innings) and Aiden Coleman (two innings) combined to limit The Hill Group to a pair of singles – one each from Isaiah Mitchell and Tyler Weber. Shultz fanned six in victory.
O 5, Laurel Auto Group 0: O tallied all five of its runs during the first with Jake Bredl’s grand slam highlighting the outburst in a win over Laurel Auto Group in the early game at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field. Cole Strick chased in O’s other run.
Zach Myers fanned nine and gave up four hits over six innings for O.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.