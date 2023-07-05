Martella’s Pharmacy 4, The Hill Group 0: Zach Ramach went 3-for-4 with an RBI, while Michael Marinchak fanned 11 batters and allowed one hit over five innings to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over The Hill Group in the late game at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Martella’s Pharmacy forged a tie in first place with Laurel Auto Group with the victory to improve to 13-9.
Tyler Alexander collected a pair of hits and stolen bases for Martella’s Pharmacy, which received two RBIs from Hunter Smith. Three Martella’s Pharmacy hurlers combined for 13 strikeouts.
Graham Spitz recorded The Hill Group’s lone hit. He also pitched five innings and allowed two runs.
O 3, Laurel Auto Group 1: In Cresson, Andrew Root struck out three batters and allowed one run in the seventh in a complete-game victory to lead O over Laurel Auto Group at Mount Aloysius College.
O’s Tyler Cote went 2-for-4 with a run batted in. Garrison Dougherty and Josh Gerken (double) also drove in one run apiece. Jake Bredl and Connor Helm each doubled.
Grant Dowden and Nick Roell (double, RBI) each went 2-for-3 for Laurel Auto Group. Cam Colwell and Brady Yard each doubled.
Mainline Pharmacy 10, The Hill Group 6: Devon Boyles went 3-for-5 with two home runs, two stolen bases, three runs and five RBIs as Mainline Pharmacy defeated The Hill Group in the early game at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Andrew Miko tripled and drove in three runs. Josh Ulery doubled and scored twice for Mainline Pharmacy, which broke open a 2-1 game with five runs in the fifth and three more in the sixth.
Ben Tomb struck out six batters over 21/3 innings to earn the victory in relief. Seth Shuey compiled five punchouts over 32/3 frames.
Tyler Weber finished 2-for-3 with a double, home run and three RBIs for The Hill Group. Jace Irvin (double) and Logan Short each provided two hits. Graham Spitz doubled, and Parker Black scored twice.
