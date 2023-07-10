Mainline Pharmacy 13, O 1 (5): Seth Shuey pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Mainline Pharmacy moved into second place with a mercy-rule shortened win over O at Roxbury Park's Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Shuey struck out two and had no walks.
Karson Reffner went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs for Mainline Pharmacy (15-11). Brad Bruner went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs.
Ty Galusky and Josh Ulery each doubled for Mainline Pharmacy.
Billy Perroz scored the lone run for O after reaching on an error on his fly ball to right field in the fifth inning.
Laurel Auto Group 1, Martella’s Pharmacy 0: Three Laurel Auto Group pitchers combined in a two-hit shutout over regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
Ethan Boring (three innings), John Luke Bailey (three innings) and Logan Gustafson (one inning) had two strikeouts and four walks combined.
Martella’s was held hitless until Garrett Greco singled to left field with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Nick Roell singled to drive in Neo Miller with the game’s lone run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Cam Colwell had two hits for Laurel Auto Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.