Johnstown Collegiate League
Mainline Pharmacy 5, Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 4: A five-run sixth inning propelled Mainline Pharmacy over the Capital Advisors at Roxbury Park on Friday night.
Sullivan Schueltz led Mainline Pharmacy by going 2-for-3 with two RBIs. Camden Moors’ RBI single in the sixth drove in the game- winning run. Karson Reffner and Aidan Shephard each plated in a run.
Luke Schrock earned the victory after allowing one run over two innings. Seth Coleman notched the save.
Paul Carpenter scored a run in the seventh to pull within 5-4.
The Capital Advisors held to four singles and one run batted in as a team.
Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors 6, Mainline Pharmacy 3: Jacob Bazala struck out nine batters over four shutout frames as the Capital Advisors prevailed at Roxbury Park in a game that was suspended from June 1.
Paul Carpenter’s Noah Sweeney doubled twice and drove in a run. Connor Bannias, Jax Miller, Billy Perroz and Jordan Sabol all contributed one RBI apiece.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Logan Webb hit a two-run homer in the seventh. Alex Glumac stole two bases.
