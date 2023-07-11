Tuesday
Laurel Auto Group 10, Martella’s Pharmacy 5: In Cresson, Laurel Auto Group produced a pair of five-run innings, collecting 12 hits against six Martella’s Pharmacy pitchers, to win the regular-season finale for each team at Mount Aloysius College.
Cam Colwell and Mike Gregos each had two hits and drove in three runs for Laurel Auto Group, which finished 16-12. Nick Roell and Wade Plowman each had two hits.
Regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy finished 17-11. Matt Frazetta doubled and Nick Flemming scored three runs for Martella’s Pharmacy.
Mainline Pharmacy 13, The Hill Group 3 (5): Mainline Pharmacy produced 12 hits and collected four runs in each of the first three innings to pull away from The Hill Group in Tuesday’s late game at Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Erik Rhodes and Karson Reffner each had doubles among their two hits. Alex Glumac and Andrew Miko each had two hits for Mainline Pharmacy, which finished 17-11 and tied for the top record with regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy.
Martella’s Pharmacy won the head-to-head tiebreaker over Mainline Pharmacy, which will carry the second seed into the semifinal round playoff.
Ian Amaranto had a double for The Hill Group.
Monday
Mainline Pharmacy 13, O 1 (5): Seth Shuey pitched a five-inning no-hitter as Mainline Pharmacy moved into second place with a mercy-rule shortened win over O at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Shuey struck out two and had no walks.
Karson Reffner went 3-for-3 with a home run, two runs scored and four RBIs for Mainline Pharmacy (15-11). Brad Bruner went 2-for-3 with a homer, two runs and two RBIs.
Ty Galusky and Josh Ulery each doubled for Mainline Pharmacy.
Billy Perroz scored the lone run for O after reaching on an error on his fly ball to right field in the fifth inning.
Laurel Auto Group 1, Martella’s Pharmacy 0: Three Laurel Auto Group pitchers combined in a two-hit shutout over regular-season champion Martella’s Pharmacy in the late game at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point on Monday.
Ethan Boring (three innings), John Luke Bailey (three innings) and Logan Gustafson (one inning) had two strikeouts and four walks combined.
Martella’s Pharmacy was held hitless until Garrett Greco singled to left field with two outs in the top of the sixth inning.
Nick Roell singled to drive in Neo Miller with the game’s lone run with two outs in the bottom of the sixth. Cam Colwell had two hits for Laurel Auto Group.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.