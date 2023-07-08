O 7, The Hill Group 2: Colton Cornell went 2-for-4 with two home runs and five RBIs as O prevailed over The Hill Group at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field on Saturday.
O’s Jake Bredl and Connor Helm each scored twice. Brayden Mennett tossed 3 1/3 innings of scoreless relief to earn the victory.
Graham Spitz chipped in two hits for The Hill Group. Jace Irvin and Isaiah Mitchell each drove in a run.
Laurel Auto Group 13, The Hill Group 1 (5): Cam Colwell went 3-for-3 with a double and two RBIs, while Jackson Kozlovac and Brady Yard each homered as Laurel Auto Group snapped a five-game losing streak with a triumph over The Hill Group at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Laurel Auto Group’s Hunter Krotzer fanned five batters and allowed one run over four innings. Grant Dowden added two hits, including a double, and two runs scored. Kozlovac finished with two knocks, including a double, two runs and three RBIs. Yard drove in two runs. Laurel Auto Group broke the game open with nine runs in the fifth.
The Hill Group’s Tyler Weber hit a solo homer in the fourth.
Martella’s Pharmacy 13, O 3 (6): Garrett Greco contributed two hits and four RBIs as Martella’s Pharmacy tallied 10 unanswered runs to defeat O at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Martella’s Pharmacy’s Jared Dowey chipped in two hits and two RBIs. Andrew Weaver doubled and drove in two runs. Owen McDermott also plated two runs. Tyler Alexander and Zach Ramach each scored three runs. Jack Messina struck out four batters and allowed two earned runs over four innings.
O’s Tyler Cote, Josh Gerken and Devin Kreger each drove in a run.
