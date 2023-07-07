American Legion
St. Michael 9, Richland 7: Tyler Orris went 3-for-5 with a run scored and two RBIs, while Jace Irvin doubled and drove in three runs as the Saints defeated the host 56ers to win the best-of-3 semifinal series on Friday in Cambria County American Legion League action.
St. Michael (12-3) will host the winner of Saturday’s Bedford vs. Hollidaysburg game on Monday in the championship contest.
St. Michael tallied six runs in the sixth inning to lead 9-0. However, Richland answered with five runs in the bottom half.
Two more runs in the seventh brought the 56ers within two.
Richland’s Ty Stawarz went 3-for-4 with two runs scored. Jonah Horner and Brady Manges each drove in two runs. Roman Fetzko (two runs) and Cooper Stigers provided one double apiece.
Johnstown Collegiate
Martella’s Pharmacy 7, The Hill Group 1: Tyler Alexander went 2-for-3 with four RBIs, including a three-run homer in the second inning, to lead Martella’s Pharmacy over The Hill Group at Roxbury Park’s Dee Dee Osborne Field.
Steve Budash added two hits and a run batted in for Martella’s Pharmacy. Garrett Greco chipped in two knocks and two runs scored, and Jared Dowey plated a run.
Mark Wechtenhiser fanned five batters over 31/3 innings.
Wes Athey (one RBI), Isaiah Mitchell and Brandon Yanity each singled for The Hill Group.
O 3, Mainline Pharmacy 2: Nathan Holmes struck out six batters and allowed two runs in a complete-game victory as O won its sixth straight game in the late contest at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point.
O’s Tyler Cote blasted a solo homer.
Colton Cornell tripled and drove in a run. Branden Kanick plated a run with a sacrifice fly. O tallied two runs in the fifth to break a 1-all tie.
Mainline Pharmacy’s Devon Boyles went 2-for-3 with a double and two RBIs. Lincoln Pack and Josh Ulery each doubled.
Luke Schrock fanned four batters and permitted three runs over six frames.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.