A look at the five teams competing in the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League during the 2023 season.
Laurel Auto Group
Manager: Adam Polites, 2nd season.
Assistant coaches: Zach Hull (GM), Joel Polites, Brett Marabito, Kelbi Berg.
2022 regular season: 8-20, fifth place.
2022 playoffs: Did not qualify.
Top returnees: Nick Roell, Brady Yard, Cam Colwell, Ryan Bushey.
Top newcomers: Evan Rossi, Joe Fiedor, Andrew Muraco, Luke Treloar.
Manager’s quote: “Even though moral victories are not counted in the win column, at the end of the year we achieved our main goal in the 2022 season. That goal was to create a culture within our franchise that gives college baseball players the best summer league experience possible. A culture where they can grow, develop, compete and have a great time becoming a team. We would not be able to accomplish that without the continued support of Mike and Matt Smith, and the entire Laurel Auto Group family. We are continuously looking to grow not only our franchise but the entire JCBL. With the league looking to be even more competitive than it was in 2022, we are thrilled for our guys to have a chance to compete for a championship.”
Roster
(Name, age, positions, college/high school)
John Luke Bailey, 20, RHP, Mount Aloysius College; Ethan Boring, 21, RHP, Washington & Jefferson College; Riley Brendel, 19, OF, Bethany College; Ryan Bushey, 20, INF, Mount Aloysius College; Cam Colwell, 20, C/INF, Seton Hill University; Grant Dowden, 19, INF/OF, Allegheny College; Joe Fiedor, 19, INF, Seton Hill University; Adam Ford, 19, LHP, Mount Aloysius College; Mason Gearhart, 19, RHP, Mount Aloysius College; Logan Gustafson, 19, LHP, Mount Aloysius College; Brooks Kendall, 18, RHP, Delaware State; Jackson Kozlovac, 20, C, Mount Aloysius College; Hunter Krotzer, 18, LHP, Indiana (Pa.); Hayden Mallin, 20, RHP, Mount Aloysius College; Logan Mayhle, 21, RHP, Bethany College; Neo Miller, 18, OF, Pitt-Greensburg; Andrew Muraco, 19, INF/OF, Gaston College; Wade Plowman, 19, INF/RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Nick Roell, 21, OF/LHP, Bethany College; Sebastian Rosado-Guidin, 19, LHP, Indiana (Pa.); Evan Rossi, 18, RHP, Seton Hill University; Chris Slatt, 18, C/INF, Seton Hill University; Ben Smith, 18, INF; Braden Staats, 19, C/INF/RHP, California (Pa.); Luke Treloar, 20, RHP/OF, California (Pa.); Brady Yard, 20, INF, Indiana (Pa.).
Mainline Pharmacy
Manager: Tim Rubal, third season.
Assistant coaches: Cam Banjak, Chance Osborne, Ray Peel (GM).
2022 regular season: 15-13, second place.
2022 playoffs: 1-3.
Top returnees: Alex Glumac, Rodney Shultz, Josh Ulery, Luke Schrock.
Top newcomers: Brody Roberts, Brook Williamson, Griffin Madden, Aiden Coleman.
Manager’s quote: “Since I have been here, every season the team has gotten better, and I expect this season to be no different. Even though our roster looks a lot different from last year, only having nine returning players, the team is full of young talent that is ready and driven to make a big impact in the league this year. For our returning players, some got a taste of what the tournament is all about from being picked up the last couple of years, and they are hungry to get back but with the rest of the team.”
Roster
Cooper Baxter, 19, RHP, Indiana (Pa.); Devon Boyles, 19, INF/RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Brad Bruner, 18, INF, Washington & Jefferson College; Josh Bryson, 18, RHP, California (Pa.); Aidan Coleman, 19, LHP, Penn State; Elijah Dunn, 19, OF, Indiana (Pa.); Ty Galusky, 18, C/1B, Pitt-Johnstown; Cody Geddes, 18, INF/RHP, Mercyhurst University; Alex Glumac, 20, UTL, Pitt-Johnstown; Jared Hoener, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Garret Hollzapel, 20, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Gavin Homer, 18, RHP, Lander University; Max Kellock, 18, OF, Indiana (Pa.); Braden Kretchman, 18, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Griffin Madden, 18, INF/RHP, James Madison University; Andrew Miko, 18, OF, Washington & Jefferson College; Karson Reffner, 19, C/INF, Pitt-Johnstown; Erik Rhodes, 19, OF, Pitt-Johnstown; Brody Roberts, 18, UTL/RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Luke Schrock, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Seth Shuey, 20, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Rodney Shultz, 20, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Zack Slis, 20, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Garrett Starr, 20, RHP, Lock Haven University; Ben Tomb, 19, LHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Josh Ulery, 20, Utility, Pitt-Johnstown; Gage Wheaton, 18, OF, Seton Hill University; Brook Williamson, 18, C/1B, Indiana (Pa.);
Martella’s Pharmacy
Manager: Kerry Pfeil, fourth season.
Assistant coaches: Josh Day, Matt Hohan, Paul Knupp, Josh Rearick, Ray Stenger.
2022 regular season: 15-13, third place.
2022 playoffs: 4-4, reached championship round.
Top returnees: Jared Downey, Michael Marinchak, Austin Lewis, Zach Ramach.
Top newcomers: Garrett Emerick, Jack Messina, Mark Wechtenhiser, Konnor Pittman.
Manager’s quote: “We believe we have added a lot of depth on the mound and filled in gaps offensively and defensively from last season. We are excited about the pitchers we have returning and the new additions to the team. We have added 11 players to our roster from last year. We understand the competitive nature of our league and what it means to represent Johnstown. There will be no nights off against the other teams in our league. Every night will be a grind and a battle against great competition, which is why Johnstown is always well represented in the AAABA Tournament. Our returning players are hungry to represent Johnstown as the host team in the 2023 tournament. With that said, we need to continue to carry on the culture that this franchise has stood for since 1999.”
Roster
Tyler Alexander, 19, 2B/RHP, Delgado Community College; Austin Beauchamp, 18, RHP/3B, Mansfield University; Steve Budash, 18, C/OF/DH, Slippery Rock University; Jared Dowey, 19, DH/OF/RHP, Seton Hill University; Garrett Emerick, 18, 3B/RHP, Mansfield University; Nick Fleming, 20, DH/1B/OF, Mount St. Mary’s; Garrett Greco, 20, INF/OF, St. Peter’s University; Aiden Layton, 21, RHP, Seton Hill University; Austin Lewis, 20, RHP, Mansfield University; Michael Marinchak, 21, RHP, Seton Hill University; Owen McDermott, 18, INF/RHP, Mount Aloysius College; Joe McGowan, 19, C/1B/DH, Clemson University; Jack Messina, 17, LHP/1B/DH/OF, Penn State; Alec Petroff, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Konnor Pittman, 19, RHP/SS/OF, Cowley Community College; Jack Pletcher, 19, RHP, Seton Hill University; Zach Ramach, 21, C/UTL, Seton Hill University; Colby Rearick, 17, UTL, Pitt-Greensburg; Haden Sierocky, 17, OF/LHP, Seton Hill University; Hunter Smith, 17, DH/1B, Central High School; Zach Tortorella, 19, OF, Georgia Premier Academy; Andrew Weaver, 19, 3B/1B, Mansfield University; Mark Wechtenhiser, 17, RHP/3B/1B, Seton Hill University; Nate Whysong, 17, RHP/DH, Chestnut Ridge High School.
O
Manager: Ken Ashbrook, eighth season.
Assistant coaches: Jon Cornell, Eric Costea.
2022 regular season: 12-16, fourth place.
2022 playoffs: 0-3.
Top returnees: Branden Kanick, Jake Bredl, Colton Cornell, Nathan Holmes.
Top newcomers: Sam Georgiana, Chase Palmer, Matt Luchovick, Anthony Maseto.
Manager’s quote: “We have brought in some talented guys that have done really well for their college and high school teams, with most making the postseason. Those guys along with our returning core will help us compete for the league title and a trip to the tournament. Last season was a bit of a disappointment, after being in second place toward the end of the year and dropping some close games, ultimately putting us into fourth place and playing a tough Paul Carpenter team. I look for the league to be very competitive this season, just as it was last year. There is a lot of talent in this league. It just depends on who can put it all together at the right time.”
Roster
Aaron Alakson, 20, OF, California (Pa.); Brandon Bell, 17, INF, Chatham University; Jake Bredl, 21, 3B/SS, Chatham University; Antonio Caporossi, 21, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Colton Cornell, 19, RHP/INF, Pitt-Johnstown; Tyler Cote, 20, C/RHP, Chatham University; Garrison Dougherty, 17, RHP, Salem University; Samuel Georgiana, 19, LHP, California (Pa.); Joshua Gerken, 19, INF, Gannon University; Alec Greenblatt, 21, RHP, Univ. Maryland Eastern Shore; Derek Hald, 19, UTL, St. Vincent College; Connor Helm, 21, RHP/SS/2B, Washington & Jefferson College; Nathan Holmes, 18, RHP, California (Pa.); Branden Kanick, 20, OF, Indiana (Pa.); Travis Keister, 18, RHP, Westmoreland County Community College; Jake Kramer, 18, RHP, California (Pa.); Devin Kreger, 18, 1B/OF, Lebanon Valley College; Matt Luchovick, 20, C/INF, Indiana (Pa.); Anthony Maseto, 18, LHP/OF, Mount Aloysius College; Brayden Mennett, 18, RHP, St. Vincent College; Zach Myers, 18, RHP, Pitt-Johnstown; Chase Palmer, 20, INF, Penn State-Behrend; Billy Perroz, 21, OF, St. Vincent College; Andrew Root, 21, RHP, St. Vincent College; Ty Ryen, 18, RHP, Indiana (Pa.); Brycen Sechler, 19, UTL, Davis & Elkins College; Cole Strick, 18, OF, Mount Aloysius College; Ty Walker, 20, OF, Pitt-Johnstown.
The Hill Group
Manager: Rusty Thomas, first season.
Assistant coaches: Not available.
Top returnees: Chase Lautner, former Paul Carpenter Capital Advisors player.
Top newcomers: Wes Athey, Logan Short.
Manager’s quote: “As a first-year franchise in such a competitive organization, there will be challenges. We have competitors and expect these guys to come out and compete nightly with great college-level talent. We are excited to play against high level competition in this league, improve, develop and win some games.”
Roster
Ian Amaranto, RHP/INF, Westmont Hilltop High School; Ben Anderson, RHP/INF/OF, Westmoreland County Community College; Tyler Anderson, INF/OF/RHP; Wes Athey, LHP/OF/1B, Davis & Elkins College; Parker Black, 3B/RHP, St. Vincent College; Connor Geesey, RHP/OF, Penn College of Technology; Sidric Grove, OF, Mount Aloysius College; Gavin Hockenberry, OF, St. Francis University; Jace Irvin, C/3B, Juniata College; Chase Lautner, RHP, Potomac State; Connor Lindsey, C/INF/OF, Juniata College; Isaiah Mitchell, INF, Hempfield HS; Logan Short, C/1B, Westmoreland County Community College; Elijah Thomas, LHP/OF, LaRoche College; Brandon Yanity, INF/RHP; Tyler Weber, 1B/LHP, Mount Aloysius College.
