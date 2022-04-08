HOLLSOPPLE, Pa. – With family, classmates, school administrators and coaches in the library at Johnstown Christian School on Friday, Dionte Coleman was all smiles.
For good reason. Coleman – a standout on the Blue Jays’ basketball squad – announced that he will continue his athletic career with the men’s basketball program at Penn Highlands Community College.
Taking the step from high school to college ball is an exciting moment for Coleman, but one that comes with a learning curve.
Coleman, who also played soccer at Johnstown Christian and is a part of the Conemaugh Township baseball team, said he is ready for the challenge.
“I just need to keep doing what I do,” Coleman said. “I just need to stay focused and just keep working hard.”
During his senior season as Johnstown Christian’s point guard, the 6-foot Coleman posted an average of 22 points per game with seven rebounds to boot. He tallied a career-best 35 points in a 63-50 home victory over Centre County Christian on Dec. 14.
“He’s an all-around player,” Blue Jays co-coach Jason Cooper said. “He does everything from rebound to play defense. He’s a hustler. Just an all-around great player.”
Being able to take his game from Johnstown Christian to the collegiate level is something that Coleman hopes can bring more attention to the program in the future, so that other players at the school can make similar moves to the next level.
“It’s huge to me,” Coleman said. “We don’t get a lot of recognition out here, but showing that it is possible, I’m definitely very proud of that. Hopefully we can see more JCS people make it.”
Friday’s announcement was also the culmination of many years of work within the Blue Jays program, starting during his middle-school years.
“It was a huge deal for him and everybody here, particularly us as coaches,” Johnstown Christian co-coach Andrew Taylor said. “We’ve been coaching him since the sixth grade. To see him come all the way up through and reach the next level and continue his education at Penn Highlands and still play basketball, it’s really exciting.”
Coleman joins a Penn Highlands team that went 11-13 under the guidance of first-year coach Quan Britt. The Black Bears captured their second Western Pennsylvania Collegiate Conference crown this past February before falling in the semifinals of the NJCAA Region XX Tournament.
Bringing Coleman into the fold was enough to have Britt beaming on Friday.
“Dionte is a guy in our program that we love to have,” Britt said. “More than anything, a great young man. We know that he’s going to come in, do the work and get the job done. He’s a good fit for us.
"We try to make sure that we can win that local battle when we can. We can’t get all the local kids that we want, but to get a young man like him, that’s a win for us.”
It was also a victory for Coleman, who plans on majoring in criminal justice while also trying his hand in the school’s culinary program.
“It’s local,” Coleman said when asked about how Penn Highlands was a fit for him. “I know Quan personally. He’s a great guy and a great coach. I just wanted to stay local for my first year of college and further my basketball career.”
Coleman, of Johnstown, is the son of Dez Coleman.
