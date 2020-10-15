The Johnstown Mill Rats will roam the field and occupy the home dugout at Sargent’s Stadium at the Point next summer.
The new Prospect League franchise announced the team name and unveiled its logo on Thursday afternoon at the Mill Rats office in the Suppes Ford building across from the Point.
“We did a great deal of research to determine what we thought would be an appropriate name for the community,” said Bill Davidson, one of the owners of the collegiate level team. “We wanted a name that had not been used before, a name that reflected the character and the resiliency of the Greater Johnstown region. That’s how we landed on the name Mill Rats.”
Mill Rats pic.twitter.com/BKjYgdXiZG— Michael Mastovich (@masty81) October 15, 2020
Davidson referred to the Johnstown region’s once-thriving steel and coal industries in a bustling city that had both Bethlehem Steel and U.S. Steel plants booming in the mid-20th century.
Back then, the term mill rat had a more derogatory tone, but the current mascot is a nod to both a blue-collar past and the determination of the working class people who made the mills run, according to Davidson. It’s also supposed to be fun.
“It pays homage to the history of Johnstown, obviously a strong mill town and steel industry,” Davidson said. “A rat is a notoriously tough animal. We wanted something that was tough and resilient but also something people could be proud of. It’s a combination of history as well as resiliency.”
Mill Rats General Manager Brennan Mihalick said 350 people participated in the name the team contest and each will receive a ticket to next season’s opening night at the Point. He said over half of the 250 people voting for the five finalists selected the Mill Rats.
“We got a great response from the community,” Mihalick said. “The community has spoken very loudly. The Mill Rats name ended up with over half of the vote. We’re very proud to represent Johnstown with the name they chose for us.”
Davidson said the league schedule hasn’t been finalized. The team also expects to name a field manager in the coming weeks, he said.
The Mill Rats colors are gold and brown, similar to the San Diego Padres in Major League Baseball. Artist depictions of the home uniforms included a white jersey with dark pinstripes and numbers. The road jersey featured a solid brown ‘vest’ and gold sleeves with a full mascot on the chest and gold pants, “a nod to the Major League jerseys of the 1970s.”
“They really are vintage colors,” Davidson said. “They are historical in nature.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.