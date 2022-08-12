The Johnstown entry, PittBull/Rebels, in the Pony League World Series already made an impact on Friday during the skills competition at Lew Hays Field in Washington.
Indiana’s Charlie Manzi won the home run derby with three home runs in both rounds, while Huntingdon’s Brock Bryson broke a first-round record with seven dingers in the event.
Bellwood-Antis’ Alex McCartney finished second in the fastest runner competition before the squad begins play in the 10-team event on Saturday.
“There were a lot of great kids,” Manzi said of the home run derby. “At first, I was just hoping I could maybe get to the second round. I was not thinking I was going to win. It was incredible to win.”
Manzi’s round got better as time progressed. His father, Bob, pitched to him.
“I got into a groove about halfway through the first round and hit well,” Manzi said. “Same in the second round.”
Bryson is a veteran when it comes to taking part in a home run derby.
“I’ve been in five home run derbies over the last three or four years, and I’ve actually won all five (helped Johns- town win the team event on Friday),” said Bryson, whose father Jim threw to him. “It felt great. It’s fun to go out on the field, have fun and hit home runs.”
The Johnstown Recreation champs are enjoying the organized festivities in the 14-and-under event.
“It’s been a fun time meeting all the international teams,” Westmont Hilltop’s Bryce Goodman said.
A loss in the regional championship game in 2021 has fueled the team to play with a chip on its shoulder this summer.
“Last year, we were close,” Goodman said. “We lost in the regional championship. This year, we’re here and ready to win.
“We don’t want that feeling again.”
Johnstown will face Hagerstown, Maryland, a 6-5 winner over Bay County, Michigan, at 6 p.m. Saturday.
The PittBull/Rebels defeated Youngstown, Ohio, 6-2 to win the host area regional two weekends ago. Johns- town outscored its opponents by a combined 58-13 in the tournament.
“Our hitting is pretty incredible,” Manzi said. “There’s no bad hitters. We hit all the way up and down the lineup.”
A team-oriented approach exhibited by 15 capable players has helped the squad excel.
“There’s no selfish baseball players on this team,” Johnstown manager Charles “Bugsy” Roberts said. “All coaches are going to say that. Truthfully, with 15 kids on the roster, they all play an important role whether it’s as a starter or coming into the game (as a substitute). They’re as happy for the next kid as they are for themselves.
“It’s easy when you’re making a lineup whenever they know that they’re going to have a role some point in the game and there’s no head hanging and no pouting. There’s 15 kids on the roster and I can’t tell you there’s a weak one.”
The squad is made up of members from across the region. Altoona’s Eric McAllister and Dante LaRocco, Bishop McCort Catholic’s Erik Radkowski, Central’s Brody Mellott, Conemaugh Township’s Brennan Lohr, Huntingdon’s Grady Clark, Indiana’s Austin Schawl and Ethan Shank, Norwin’s Liam O’Donnell, Tampa Catholic’s Dom Cannizzaro, Tyrone’s Drew Irons and Westmont Hilltop’s Brady Gartner fill out the roster. Assistant coaches are Dom Cannizzaro and Jim Bryson.
PittBull/Rebels are the 11th team from Johnstown to advance to the event and second in two years. In 2021, Martella’s Pharmacy won its first two games. However, Brownsville, Texas, prevailed 2-1 and 6-2 over the Pharmacy to advance out of the bracket. The Texas squad eventually won the title. The B. Hale Boilers represented the city nine times in 2005, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2012, 2014, 2015 and 2016.
“It speaks for the league Johnstown puts together down there,” Roberts said. “The city league is obviously pulling in the kids that are traveling.
“We got kids that travel from Tyrone, Indiana and Huntingdon. These kids and their parents, they’re not traveling just to play a regular baseball game.
“There were seven teams in the league this year. Every single team had travel baseball players on their team. It wasn’t a league where you can show up one night and then you can have an off night. All season, these guys had to show up every single night to play baseball in that league, which speaks volumes for what the city of Johns- town does as far as bringing talented kids into the league.”
The other two teams in Johns- town’s bracket are Guaynabo, Puerto Rico and Chinese Taipei. In the other bracket are San Jose, California; Monterrey, Mexico; Washington County; London, England; and Palmview, Texas.
The championship game in the double-elimination tournament is scheduled for Wednesday.
Roberts said Brock Bryson will get the start on the mound on Saturday. Irons will likely be the first relief pitcher to enter.
Jake Oswalt is a copy editor for The Tribune-Democrat. Follow him on Twitter @TheWizOfOz11.
