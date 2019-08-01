Buck Showalter still recalls the long line of vehicles rolling through six states on a nearly-800 mile journey from Birmingham, Alabama, to Johnstown for the 1975 AAABA Tournament.
“I remember the drive up there. It seemed like it was so far away. We were in a caravan of cars,” said Showalter, who managed 20 years in the major leagues and was a three-time AL Manager of the Year. “I had a pick-up truck with three (speed shifter) in the column. I’m sure most people today probably don’t know how to drive one.”
That pick-up truck got Showalter to Johnstown, where he joined his teammates on the Birmingham Roy Buckner Chevrolet team that finished as national runner-up in the ‘75 AAABA Tournament. Forty-four years later, Showalter will headline a AAABA Hall of Fame class with a heavy major league presence during the induction ceremony on Saturday night at the Pasquerilla Conference Center.
“It was like playing in the big leagues. A lot of memories,” Showalter said during a Thursday telephone interview from his home in Texas. “I remember everything. I remember how hard we worked to try to get to Point Stadium. We started out on a field that had no fence. We had rain problems. They used, I think, kerosene to burn the infield dirt and try to dry it off.”
Showalter played left field and batted .333 (8-for-24) in the 1975 AAABA Tournament. Birmingham went 4-2 and had a 6-0 lead in the championship game against Detroit. But the Little Caesars team led by future major league pitcher Lary Sorensen came back to win 13-10 and take the title.
After a playing career in the minors, Showalter managed in the majors with the New York Yankees (four seasons), Arizona Diamondbacks (three seasons), Texas Rangers (four seasons) and the Baltimore Orioles (nine seasons). He managed three first-place teams – once each with the Yankees, Diamondbacks and Orioles.
Showalter led the Orioles from 2010 through last season.
He took a team that struggled through 14 straight losing seasons and led Baltimore to three playoff appearances. Showalter ranks second to Earl Weaver on the Orioles’ career win list with 669.
The team announced in October that Showalter would not return after a 47-115 season.
He currently is an analyst on Yankees Entertainment & Sports (YES) Network.
Showalter, 63, attended Century High School and Chipola College in Florida before going to Mississippi State University.
Playing on the Birmingham franchise required diligence and a willingness to travel.
“I had to play in ‘X’ number of games in order to be eligible for the tournament,” Showalter said. “I was often driving up to Birmingham from Northwest Florida (in order to be eligible) to play in the tournament.”
Once in Johnstown, Showalter said the city and the tournament made an impression on a 19-year-old ballplayer.
“It was probably the first time I had gotten out on a national stage, so to speak,” Showalter said. “I remember it like it was yesterday. It was a big deal to be one of the two of 16 teams left standing. We were ahead 6-0 in the last game and ended up getting beat 13-10. Just didn’t have enough pitching.
“We forged a lot of friendships that still last to this day,” Showalter added.
Showalter began his professional playing career in 1977 and remained in the minors until 1983 before following a path leading to his role as a major league manager.
“I went from Johnstown and played in the Cape Cod League the next year, and then played in Alaska the next year,” Showalter said. “That tournament was as good as anything I played in.”
Joining Showalter in the Class of 2019 are:
• Roger McDowell, who pitched the Cincinnati Wilson Freight team to a 7-6 win over Detroit at Franklin Field on opening day of the 1980 AAABA Tournament. McDowell pitched in the majors from 1985 to 1996 with the New York Mets, Philadelphia Phillies, Los Angeles Dodgers, Texas Rangers and Baltimore Orioles. A pitching coach, McDowell has worked with the Dodgers, Atlanta Braves and Orioles.
• Kurt Ainsworth, who had 12 strikeouts in the New Orleans Boosters’ 4-2 win over Milford, Massachusetts, in the 1998 AAABA Tournament opener at Roxbury Park. The Louisiana State University player was a first-round draft pick of the San Francisco Giants in 1999 and played three seasons with the Giants and two with Baltimore. He was part of Team USA’s gold medal performance in the 2000 Sydney Olympic Games.
• Nelson Figueroa, who struck out 22 batters in 18 innings and had a 1.00 ERA during the Brooklyn Youth Service League team’s run to the 1994 AAABA Tournament championship. Figueroa had 13 strikeouts in the title-game win over Altoona and tossed a 6-0 shutout against the Johnstown Knickerbockers in the second round. He pitched in the majors with the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, Philadelphia Phillies, New York Mets and Houston Astros.
• Ron Fiochetta (posthumous), who built the Altoona L.S. Fiore franchise into a national contender. His teams won 10 Altoona AAABA championships and four Altoona Regional crowns. Fiochetta managed the franchise from 1984 through 1997. Altoona was the national runner-up in 1994. Under Fiochetta, the Blair County team had wins against perennial powers such as Detroit, Washington, Baltimore and New Orleans.
“It’s an honor,” Showalter said of the hall of fame induction. “It’s all relevant. I can remember every pitch from my high school state championship. We were the smallest 1-A school in the state of Florida. I remember Little League situations.
“Everything is relevant whether it is the big leagues, whether it is Johnstown, whether it’s high school or Little League. I have some great memories of my time not only of the tournament but also playing for Birmingham.”
