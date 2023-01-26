Adam Johnson is accustomed to facing adversity and challenges on the ice.
The Johnstown Tomahawks goaltender more recently adapted to a setback resulting from an extended, non-COVID-19 illness that kept him off the ice.
“All back to normal now,” Johnson said. “I think this upcoming weekend in Danbury, I should be good to go.”
If a healthy Johnson returns to form, the Tomahawks will be even stronger in net. Goaltender Alec Rajalin-Scharp won two games, including a 30-save shutout, as the Tomahawks swept the Maine Nordiques on Jan. 13-14.
The Tomahawks and Danbury Jr. Hat Tricks will play Friday (7 p.m.) and Saturday (3) at Danbury Ice Arena.
“When we acquired Adam in November, we were hoping to stabilize the goaltending position and have two guys that could push each other,” Johnstown coach Mike Letizia said. “We wanted two guys that we could rely on to help us win games.
“I think we saw while both were healthy, there was that healthy competition between the both of them to want the net and in turn, maybe it pushed them harder knowing that the net wasn’t just going to be given. During that stretch, I think we found success.”
Johnson is 5-4-0 since being acquired from Danbury on Nov. 4. He has a 3.63 goals-against average and .874 save percentage. The 20-year-old from Chicago hasn’t played since a Dec. 16 loss to New Jersey at home.
“I had a minor case of pneumonia,” Johnson said. “It was pretty hard to be out on the ice.
“It happened right when we got back from Christmas break, Dec. 26. I returned to full practice last Monday. I missed about two weeks.”
Rajalin-Scharp has stepped up to fill the void. The goalie from Stockholm, Sweden, is 9-8-0 with a 3.24 goals-against average and .896 save percentage. He has two shutouts.
“He had a really good weekend, which was huge,” Johnson said of Rajalin-Scharp’s East Division Star of the Week performance against Maine. “The team needed that. It always helps when you have both guys playing well. We’re trying to make a push for the playoffs.
“We feed off of each other, definitely, and I’m sure the team does, too. It’s definitely good to have both guys going.”
The Tomahawks (15-17-2) are tied with the Philadelphia Rebels (15-18-2) for fifth place with 32 points in the East Division.
Fourth-place Maine (18-14-2) has 38 points. Last-place Danbury is 2-31-5 with nine points.
“If we can get Adam back to 100% health-wise and then back to the top of his game, it will go a long way for our team to hopefully have two goalies that could do their part in helping our team to more victories,” Letizia said.
“Plain and simple, whether it’s Adam or Alec in the net, we need them both to raise their games to a level that can give us greater opportunity for sustained success.”
Mike Mastovich is a sports reporter and columnist for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5083. Follow him on Twitter @Masty81.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.