Tom Hindman received the National Wild Turkey Federation’s Roger M. Latham Sportsman Wild Turkey Service Award in February.
Hindman, of Johnstown, has not only authored three books: “Tom Cat’s Treasure Chest” (turkey recipes), “Autumn Agendas and Affirmations” (fall turkey hunting) and “The Perfect Pursuit” (spring gobbler hunting), but has also won the NWTF PA. chapter’s Hall of Fame award, and their 2022 Volunteer of the Year award.
Hindman previously won the Frank R. Piper Turkey Safety award and the NRA’s first-ever Hunter Clinic Instructor award for his turkey hunting and safety clinics, which he has gratefully hosted at Stackhouse Park for more than 20 years.
The NRA thought so highly of how he conducted his clinics in Johnstown that they created turkey clinics based upon his model.
The NTWF’s Latham award is particularly special to Hindman.
“He was my idol when I was kid,” Hindman admitted.
”When I was 12 years old – the first year I hunted, that was ironically the first year that he was the Outdoors editor for the Pittsburgh Press (1957–1979), and he was an icon when it came to knowledge about turkey hunting.”
Latham was a graduate of the PGC’s first-ever Ross Leffler School of Conservation (1937), earned a doctorate in zoology from Penn State, served as the PGC’s Chief of the Wildlife Research Division, and penned “The Complete Book of the Wild Turkey.”
He was revered among his peers as the consummate sportsman, conservationist, educator, scientist, photographer, and naturalist. Latham tragically died at age 65 while photographing wildlife in the Swiss Alps.
“All of his work was backed up with firsthand experience, not unsubstantiated work selected from internet searches or something. He was out there finding it out for himself. This was probably completely motivated by his insatiable quest for knowledge firsthand,” Hindman said, who read every Latham-penned piece he could get his hands on.
“He was authentically himself. If I had to say anything about Roger Latham, it’s that he lived true to himself. He was the proverbial gentleman and scholar.
“He knew the difference between preaching and teaching, and he lived it.”
Hindman, who helped bring a NWTF chapter to the Johnstown area in 1995, has hunted in 25 states, Mexico and Canada.
He completed the NWTF’s Grand Slam (all four U.S. sub species) three times, including a single-season double slam, and a double Royal Slam (Grand Slam plus a Gould’s species in Mexico).
His advice for hunters this spring is basic: safety first.
“That’s paramount. It has to become reflexive and routine – so engrained that you don’t make absent-minded missteps.”
As for hunting, he emphasized dedicating plenty of time to scouting birds, properly patterning the shotgun, and practicing with an assortment of calls. Things he believes deter success are just as important.
“One of the first ones, oddly enough, is rain. People just sometimes find it too easy to push that snooze button because it’s raining. When actually that’s one of the times when turkeys are somewhat predictable,” he said.
Modern rain gear is readily available to hunters, Hindman said.
“There’s no excuse really for not being out there.”
His basic philosophy for rainy day hunts is something he learned from turkey-hunting legend Ron Jolly: “You must be present to win.”
On those rain days, turkeys tend to head out of woodlots and into fields.
“And if the wind’s blowing, they’re going to be moving into the wind if they do move, so you may be able to get ahead of them.”
Hindman advises that hunters pay attention to small details in the spring woods, such as taking the safety off the gun at the moment of truth with thumb and finger to mitigate the loud click. His biggest tip is to simply spend time watching and patterning the birds that you will be hunting.
“There’s no home-schooling in turkey hunting. It’s boots on the ground, not thumbs on the screen.”
He added that hunters should stay in the woods as long as they possibly can, as birds adjust their behavior in response to hunting pressure.
“Often there will be pressure, especially on public land, and the birds are patterned to knowing when that pressure is going to stop at mid-morning, and they pattern the hunters. But if you stick around, and especially even stay with the birds that you started with, then activity will start up again.”
Although gobblers are known to be more vocal the first hour of the day, it is certainly not uncommon to have success near lunchtime. Hindman admitted that he’s witnessed dozens of gobblers fall to a load of pellets in the last five minutes of the morning.
“It’s amazing. You could almost use a stopwatch while waiting to see if it’s going to happen before the whistle blows. I’ve seen that over and over again.”
By law, hunters must call the bird to the barrel, and Hindman advised to not make the mistake of thinking the birds cannot hear calls from great distances.
He recommended, “I would make it a personal effort to try and learn to use effectively a new call that you’re not comfortable with each year. After the season’s over.”
He said, “The more tools you have in your treasure chest that you can use confidently, the better equipped you are to do the job.”
Hindman is convinced that turkeys, especially on public ground, become quickly acclimated to hearing the same calls and better respond to new calls they hear.
Another huge mistake hunters make, Hindman said, is over-calling.
“When that bird’s coming in, and you can see it coming in, there’s no need to call anymore. Period. That’s the worst thing that you can do, because that’s going to make him look that much closer for something he’s already interested in.”
Hunting is legal from 30 minutes before sunrise to noon, from April 30 to May 14, then extends to 30 minutes after sunset from May 16 to May 31.
Fluorescent orange is no longer required when moving, but is recommended for safety.
Sunday hunting is not permitted in the spring season, and blinds must be manufactured of manmade materials and must completely enclose the hunter from view.
Hunters are also discouraged from knowingly harvesting bearded hens.
John Rucosky is a photographer for The Tribune-Democrat. He can be reached at 814-532-5055. Follow him on Twitter @JohnRucosky.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.