SPRINGDALE, Pa. – Ligonier Valley scored 14 straight points to begin the fourth quarter on its way to defeating host Springdale 28-14 on Friday night.
Junior running back John Jablunovsky rumbled for 208 yards and three touchdowns on 21 carries to lead the Rams.
After a scoreless first quarter, Jablunovsky scored from 41 yards out. Springdale answered with a touchdown as the game was 7-all at halftime.
Jablunovsky’s 6-yard plunge gave Ligonier Valley a 14-7 lead after the third quarter.
The junior added a 17-yard score in the fourth. Jablunovsky’s interception set up Jacob Petalino’s 7-yard touchdown run as Ligonier Valley led 28-7 with 8:11 left in the final quarter.
Springdale scored to set the final.
Ligonier Valley’s Cole Henry added 45 rushing yards on nine carries.
A run-heavy approach propelled the Rams over the Dynamos. The visitors totaled 284 yards on 42 rushes. Ligonier Valley went 1 of 3 through the air for 10 yards.
Ligonier Valley hosts Southmoreland at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Scotties were 4-7 in 2022.
