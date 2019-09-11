John Derrick shot a final-round 69 and won the Sunnehanna Senior Invitational by one stroke on Wednesday.
Derrick finished with a 212, edging Richard Kerper, who had a 71 on Wednesday and finished with a 213 in the Senior Division (age 55-plus).
Allen Peake and Kip Estep tied for third at 214. Estep shot a 67 on Wednesday.
Eddie Hargett rounded out the top five with a 215.
John Armstrong won the Super Senior Division (age 65-plus) with a 212, two strokes better than James Castagna.
Don Kuehn won the Legend Division (age 70-plus) with a 207, eight strokes in front of runner-up Barry Flaer at 215.
