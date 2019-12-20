At Pitt-Johnstown, he won a national title, was named the NCAA Division II Tournament’s outstanding wrestler, East Coast wrestler of the year, and national wrestler of the year. At Forest Hills High School, he broke multiple records individually and placed three times as a wrestler.
However, in retrospect, Shane Valko lists his most accomplished moments at Forest Hills as those he received as part of a team.
That’s only one reason I personally admire this stellar athlete and human. He’s more humble than many realize, and cares for others and making a positive impact more deeply than even I ever knew while following his decorated athletic career in our county. He’s definitely one of the best “one of ours,” and he continues to influence others daily.
“Though I broke multiple records individually and placed three times, those weren’t nearly as memorable as traveling with my best friends and cheering on my teammates at districts and team states,” said Valko. “There is something special about it to me.”
The well-known local standout, now 33 and married, is running a youth functional strength training gym in Murrysville, and believes he wouldn’t be where he is today if it weren’t for all his athletic career has done for him.
“Athletics, to me, is more than just competing,” Valko said.
“Being able to work together as a team to achieve one goal and having the discipline to listen to your coaches and respect them is what comes through athletics.
“At Forest Hills and UPJ, my coaches made a big deal about school to me. You can’t be successful being good at only one thing. You have to thrive in all aspects of life to truly be successful.”
We know that Valko certainly did that at Forest Hills and Pitt-Johnstown, and he credits those two homes for the person he has become.
“Growing up in Forest Hills was a great experience for me,” Valko explained. “Being from a small town, everything you do is watched, so it forces you to live a good, healthy lifestyle. I always tell my students that it is hard to keep a good reputation and be someone that kids can look up to, because once you do something to tarnish that, it is very hard to earn that respect back.”
Valko said his athletic life at Pitt-Johnstown was similar to Forest Hills.
“Being an athlete at a smaller school puts a lot of pressure on you because you are held to a higher standard,” he said.
All of his accolades at Pitt-Johnstown were described as “something every wrestler dreams of.”
“I have worked my whole life to accomplish one goal/dream, and not too many people can say that they did it,” exclaimed Valko. “Those were my greatest achievements at UPJ. My greatest life achievements, so far, would have to be coaching two national champions at UPJ (Nick Roberts and Tyler Reinhart).
“To be able to be on the side where you are the one jumping into your coach’s arms from excitement and then years later being on the opposite end remembering that feeling they are going through is something special that I will never forget.”
Valko said his goals are the same as they have always been.
“I want to be able to change people’s lives for the better, no matter how big or small,” he said. “To have a positive impact on someone and seeing a positive change is a special thing to me and it never gets old.”
Residing currently in Lower Burrell, the local legend said Cambria County is still home, and he still enjoys coming home to see all of the great people who influenced his life.
“So, I have a quote that I love and motivates me,” Valko said. “It’s ‘you can’t have a million dollar dream with a minimum-wage work ethic.’ ”
And, it’s obvious that philosophy is his mantra. He is a dedicated individual who gives of his time and talents to anything that betters those around him, and himself.
Valko takes his impact on others seriously, and hopes athletes will work hard and take advantage of all that is offered to them.
“My advice to any athlete is to take advantage of what you have,” he shared. “Not too many people have the opportunities that you currently have (in athletics). You don’t want to look back and think, ‘Man, I wish I could have done more.’ There will be times in your career where you will say you don’t want to do this.. and in those moments, those are the most important opportunities to get better and have no regrets. Stay the course and follow a map that leads you to the right destination. There will be times where it might seem like a shortcut or easier, but to be the best there are no shortcuts – those are wrong turns and it will make your journey longer.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.