While the world had been turned upside-down with COVID-19, the sports world halted and many kids had hoped they’d get to make summer memories on the diamond.
Several local youth organizations and ball clubs came together, as soon as they saw a ray of light, to bring summer baseball and softball opportunities to area kids. All of those groups should be applauded.
One particular group I got to see shine was the Portage Area Youth Association, led by President Greg Letzo. Letzo and the group’s officers hit the ground running to salvage a season so kids could play.
The group didn’t shorthand anyone or cut corners. It was quite impressive to see Letzo ensure that an online Zoom call happened for even the T-ball draft.
Uniforms were ordered, schedules were made, coaches were secured and all of the jobs that usually happen in months took place in weeks. I’m sure this is how the script went throughout our region.
To watch the Portage T-ball games was refreshing. Coaches coached, parents supported, and kids had genuine fun and experienced the sport.
It’s so cool to see the first fly-ball caught, that first run across the plate and smiles of teammates when teamwork happened.
It was even cooler to see the T-ball teams celebrate a final game that highlighted each player – complete with announcing and playing on the “big field.” The kids were presented with medals, and it was touching to watch the pride on their faces for being part of something.
The efforts of all of the local youth ball associations are greatly appreciated. Thank you for allowing those special memories to be made. Thank you for creating something that keeps our youths active and off the streets, out of trouble.
Our region is full of beautiful ball fields like Portage’s and giving people who work tirelessly so our children can enjoy those facilities and learn the game.
All of these folks do it because they really care and have a passion for the sports, and the kids. They aren’t looking for praise, but they are truly unsung heroes. All of their efforts become worth it when observing those special plays and “firsts” happen.
I tip my hat to those who made it all possible, and those who made summer memories on the fields across our counties.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.